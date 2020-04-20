Josh Brolin sorry for visiting dad James, stepmom Barbra Streisand amid coronavirus lockdown: 'Irresponsible'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Josh Brolin issued an apology over the weekend after recently visiting his father, James Brolin, and stepmother, Barbra Streisand, amid California's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.

The 52-year-old actor received backlash from fans after he and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, brought their 1-year-old daughter to Josh's parents' home last week, People magazine reported.

In a three-minute video shared Saturday on Instagram, Josh addressed the criticism, captioning the post, "Thanks for the reset. #respectsocialdistancing."

"My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility," the "Avengers: Endgame" star said.

He continued: "We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don't have a pool, and I think it was irresponsible.

"It's hard to be honest sometimes. It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I screwed up,'" the actor added. "I knew that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth. It's humbling as hell, because I know there are some people out there [with] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it's in your head, that you'll survive because of immunity that is created because of your own psychic weight.

"But, I know for me that's not the case, and we've been very responsible, and I apologize about that."

Brolin went on to say that he's "not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure that we get through this even if we go overboard, even if we go overboard and are too protective.

"At least we're doing it for a reason because we'll look back on this as being a very short time for a very long term solution and a long life," he said.

Brolin concluded: "I'm very happy to be reminded as it is extremely important to me and I do care about my fellow men and I am human, unfortunately, so thank you guys, honestly. Everybody stay safe and be well."

Last Wednesday, Streisand, 77, posted a picture of Boyd, 32, who was wearing a mask as she stood outside of their home and held up a sign that read: "We [heart] you Gamma & Grampa."

"I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn! P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well — we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!" Streisand captioned the picture, along with another snapshot of a rose bush in her garden, on Instagram.

As of Monday evening, there were over 700,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States with over 40,000 deaths, according to data obtained by Johns Hopkins University.