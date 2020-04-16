Armie Hammer, wife Elizabeth Chambers and two kids are quarantining in the Cayman Islands: It 'wasn't planned'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Armie Hammer, his wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two kids are safe together in the Cayman Islands as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep life at a standstill.

Elizabeth, 37, revealed their location on Thursday in a post on social media.

“Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before,” she wrote.

"We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway [Armie's play]. Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family," Chambers.

The founder and CEO of BIRD Bakery further explained how the government in the Cayman Island is enforcing strict "curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essentials businesses."

"It seems to be working," she said. "There are no lines or crowding and when I asked the cashier if they have been busy/overwhelmed on the weekends, she said that it’s never very busy and no lines because of the mandates."

The Caymans is a special place for the Hammer family, as Armie's family moved there when he was 7 years old, and he lived there for five years before returning to Los Angeles.

"It’s been such a huge part of my identity and what I consider my formative years," he said of the Caribbean island during an interview in 2018.

Armie and Elizabeth married in 2010 and they have two kids: daughter Harper, 5, and son Ford, 3.