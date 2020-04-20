Kelly Ripa admits she's using daughter's self-tanner for 'Live' show during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kelly Ripa is recording her ABC morning show from home during the coronavirus pandemic but has limited supplies.

The Emmy-winner, 49, revealed over the weekend that she's been forced to take her 18-year-old daughter Lola's makeup when she appears on-camera for the broadcast.

"I keep putting on my daughter's self-tanner, thinking that will help," Ripa told dancer Tiler Peck during an Instagram Live session. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on."

She added, "I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything, right? But, I wish I had the foresight to say, 'What if I can't get anything?' So now, I'm just in an 18-year-old's self-tanner and workout clothes."

Ripa first admitted earlier last week she's also been wearing Lola's clothes.

The television personality spilled the beans on Tuesday’s edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after co-host Ryan Seacrest shared that amid the quarantine, he was "running out of things to wear for the show."

"I'm now in my daughter’s clothes," Ripa admitted. "It's gone there."

Additionally, the former soap opera star said she can't keep up with her hair-coloring and has resorted to just spraying away all of her gray. "I've been spraying my roots," Ripa lamented. "At this point, it's all spray because my hair is all gray."

In an emotional moment, Ripa spoke about the toll the isolation has taken on her desire to "hug" her kids.

"Look, I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret," she began. "I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now, OK? I'm not talking to two of them because... just because, we're all in the same boat together, right?

"Like, I haven't gotten to hug my parents... I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents," she continued while fighting back tears. "And my kids, like, won't hug me, and I'm like, 'Guys we've all been in lockdown together. We're fine. You can give me a hug. It's fine.'"

