Ricky Martin announces birth of fourth child

Ricky Martin is now a father of four.

The singer and husband Jwan Yosef announced the arrival of son Renn Martin-Yosef Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the infant in Martin’s arms, along with both parents beaming with pride and joy.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” wrote the pop star in Spanish on Instagram, which translates in English to, “Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

Martin, 47, and Yosef are already parents to twins Valentino and Matteo, and daughter Lucia.

While the proud parents are remaining mum on exactly when their baby boy was born, Martin announced that he and Yosef would be expecting again during the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September, telling the crowd, “I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting!”

As the crowd erupted in cheers, Martin stated, “I love big families.”

This story originally appeared on Page Six.