Hilary Duff ditches blonde hair for bold, new look: 'Yea'

Hilary Duff is trading in her blonde locks for a bold hairstyle.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new bright blue hair color.

"Yea," she simply captioned selfie along with a shrugging emoji.

The star's famous pals immediately flooded her comments to compliment her fresh look.

"Lol love," Vanessa Hudgens wrote. Meanwhile, Whitney Cummings commented with three clapping hands emojis.

Last month, Duff blasted her fellow millennials for not self-quarantining or practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She posted a video to her Instagram Story at the time, telling "young" people to stay at home. "To all you young millennial a--holes that keep going out partying: Go home," Duff said. She added, "Stop killing old people please."

The actress also asked her social media followers for suggestions on what to watch while she and her family are stuck inside.

The mom of two has been keeping fans up to date on how they're self-isolating with posts of her kids: Luca, 8, and Banks, 1.