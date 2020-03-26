Gwen Stefani shaves stripes into Blake Shelton's 'quarantine mullet': 'Next level'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gwen Stefani is helping Blake Shelton out with his mullet, which he's growing out as a "symbol of hope" during the coronavirus quarantine.

The country crooner, 43, showed off his in-progress hairdo on Twitter on Thursday, revealing that Stefani, 50, has taken matters into her own hands.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020..." Shelton wrote. "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

The message was accompanied by a short video clip featuring his mullet on full display, with the sides of his head buzzed short and two stripes shaved out just above his head.

A pair of hands -- presumably Stefani's -- can be seen playing with the beginnings of Shelton's mullet.

The two appear to be enjoying their time in isolation with one another, even posing for a photo together, also shared on Twitter by Shelton.

The picture featured Shelton, decked out in camouflage, sitting down, staring straight at the camera, while Stefani rests her hand on her shoulder and her foot -- camouflage shoe and all -- on her beau's knee.

"Our first quarantine photo shoot... Should’ve been the Nobody But You cover..." Shelton said, referencing their recent duet. "D--n it!"

Shelton and Stefani aren't the only stars to keep themselves busy during quarantine by cutting hair.

Pink recently took to Instagram to show off a haircut that she gave herself while drinking.

In the video, Pink pulled back the beanie she was wearing, revealing a bald patch over her right ear. She had also mismatched the cut on either side of her head above her ears.