Prince Harry, Prince William are enduring fractures in their relationship after royal exit: Documentary

EXCLUSIVE: Life is far from a fairy tale for two royal brothers.

True Royalty TV has recently released a special titled “The Royal Beat: Finding Freedom” which analyzes the recent bombshell book titled "Finding Freedom" written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that has rocked Buckingham Palace.

Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The family resides in the former American actress’ native California with their 1-year-old son Archie.

Host Kate Thornton, who sat down with Scobie for the special, told Fox News that the documentary aims to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a voice after it had been silenced by ruthless U.K. tabloids.

She shared that the writers were also determined to investigate what led to Harry’s, 35, alleged falling out with his older brother Prince William, 38, who is second in line to the throne.

“I can only imagine [what caused the great hurt for William] is the loss - a temporary loss,” she explained. “I am sure it’s a temporary loss. And that’s touched upon in our TV special. These guys will repair. They will heal. But right now there are fractures quite clearly within their relationship. They’re not even living on the same continent. And that’s going to hurt because they… were shoulder to shoulder, brother to brother.”

But family might win out eventually.

“But that doesn’t mean to say that they can't heal whatever ‘rift,’” Thornton continued. “Because at the end of the day, when you work together and you are family members, I think it’s an extraordinary expectation to expect nobody’s ever going to fall out and nothing’s ever going to go wrong. And that you’re not going to butt heads."

A more modern royal family may be good, but it will not come without some pitfalls.

"And what we want for our royal family is for them to be progressive, it’s for them to have an appetite to modernize," Thornton said. "And you can’t expect them to do that without hitting a few bumps in the road. And I think that’s pretty much what’s happening here.”

In July, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Harry was “angered” by “what he perceived as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress when they were dating.” According to the outlet, Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry wasn’t pleased with William’s advice to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

A source close to William told the authors that he feared Harry was “blindsided by lust” during his whirlwind romance with Markle, 39.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that according to the writers, Harry “no longer felt as though he needed looking after” and took William’s advice badly.

“In those last two words, ‘this girl,’ Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world,” claimed an excerpt from the book, adding Harry spent 10 years in the military and “outside the royal bubble.”

Harry and the former “Suits” star eventually tied the knot in 2018 and the couple welcomed a son in 2019. In January of this year, the couple announced they were taking a step back as senior royals. They headed to Canada before finally settling in California.

Thornton pointed out that it shouldn’t come as a surprise for Harry to make such a bold move. William and Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, voiced her frustration with “the establishment” that she married into.

“Harry is 100 percent his mother’s son,” said Thornton. “William is too, but you must remember that William is precluded from making a move like Harry has because he is the heir and not the spare. [Harry] can afford to make this move. He can afford to weather this storm and work out a new path for himself.

"That just isn’t an option for William. He was born to rule. As is the case for [William’s son] George. So he’s kind of constrained in terms of being as emotive as maybe his mother was. Whereas Harry doesn’t have that sense of duty weighing on him.”

“You know, those crowns rest heavy,” she added.

Thornton also revealed that Diana eventually became a controversial figure for attempting to carve out her own identity beyond palace walls. But the Princess of Wales never got to experience what could have been. She passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

“When you… look back at those interviews, she explained her own withdrawal from public life and how she was recasting her professional self,” said Thornton. “She was going to focus on a smaller number of causes that she felt she could really add value to, but would fundamentally… start a new phase in her life. She never really got the chance to do that. And I think [Harry] saw that she had the courage to walk her own path.”

“We applauded these young men, William and Harry, for the work that they’ve done in the mental health space,” Thornton noted. “And they have absolutely highlighted the importance of a healthy mind, as well as a healthy body. We can’t expect them to be advocates of that and then stay stuck in a role that is making their own mental health unhappy, that’s compromising their ability to feel happy. If Harry has the opportunity to carve out any parts of himself, then I’m intrigued to see what he does with that.”

Before “Megxit,” Harry hinted at a royal rift with William in ITV’s documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired in October 2019.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said at the time. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and I know he’ll always be there for me.”

“The Royal Beat: Finding Freedom” is currently available for streaming at True Royalty TV.