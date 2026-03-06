Meghan Markle and Netflix end lifestyle brand partnership as critics say they 'got Markled enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle and Netflix have officially parted ways.

The streaming giant and Markle announced the end of their partnership on Friday, March 6, with the Duchess of Sussex moving on with her lifestyle brand "independently."

"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," a spokesperson for Netflix told Fox News Digital. "As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."

In their own statement, Markle's brand As ever, told People that they are "grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year."

"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."

Critics of Prince Harry and Markle took to X to share how they feel about the news, with one writing, "Netflix got Markled enough and has cut ties."

"HUGE. Netflix just cut ties with Meghan Markle’s "As Ever" brand — after her show didn’t go forward, per Page Six," another added. "Even Netflix is bailing. The elite celebrity hustle is fading. People are DONE with lectures and lifestyle fluff while families can’t afford basics. Go woke, go broke."

Another X user wrote that "now we have the truth" about the end of the partnership.

"Ah now we have the truth," they wrote. "Meghan tried to claim she had walked away, but Netflix confirms it has dumped the talentless grifter. Another epic fail by the fraud."

One X user wrote that "if As ever was doing gangbusters, they’d want a stake," adding that "Netflix is letting it go, willingly, to get rid of the dead weight."

"And, in regard to Meghan Markle, we can tell she’s taking the reins because the branding, marketing and social media strategy SUCKS," they continued. "Going global is not going to fix her problems, it’ll just exasperate [sic] them. If Netflix didn’t want to take the brand global so fast, there was good reason. If the products are not moving well in the U.S., it’s not going to be much better elsewhere. Madame is just living in the land of delusion and Netflix is tired of the insanity and letting her fall flat on her face, which I believe is exactly what will happen."

Others came to the Duchess' defense, pointing out that it was a mutual decision to part ways.

"Netflix didn’t dump her read there [sic] press release , she wants to global they weren’t sure, and now there [sic] out and Meghan is going global with Netflix saying there [sic] proud of her and can’t wait to see her soar higher and still good friends !!" they wrote.

Another user agreed, writing, "While Netflix offered a supportive launch platform for Meghan’s As Ever, but going independent gives her complete freedom to shape As Ever exactly how she wants as it grows. With products consistently selling out, the demand is clear. Fingers crossed for international shipping."

As ever launched in 2025, as a lifestyle and home goods line, launching its first products in April, just one month after the premiere of her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," which featured Markle's celebrity friends visiting her home as she shared cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Some items sold by the brand include jams and honey, tea and wine, candles, chocolate and other similar products. Following their first product launch, the brand sold out of stock in less than an hour, despite what some considered to be high prices.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing," the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram at the time. "It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!"

Harry and Meghan first partnered with Netflix in 2020 with a reported $100 million deal, going on to work together on the 2022 series, "Harry & Meghan," "Live to Lead," "Heart of Invictus" in 2023 and "Polo" in 2024, before announcing in July 2025 that they would not be renewing their deal.

Two seasons of "With Love, Meghan" were released on Netflix in March and August 2025 respectively, as well as a holiday special in December, and while it has not officially been canceled, there has been no news surrounding a third season of the show.

