Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fired son Archie’s nanny on her second night for being ‘irresponsible': book

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry allegedly fired their son Archie’s night nurse on her second shift for being “unprofessional and irresponsible.”

The claim is being made in the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The family currently resides in Markle’s native California.

“Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible,” wrote Scobie and Durand, as quoted by People magazine on Friday.

According to the authors, the former American actress, 39, and the British prince, 35, hired a second night nurse who “did a fine job.” However, after their experience with the first nanny, “neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.”

The outlet reported Markle and Harry ultimately decided to take on the night duty themselves and hired a nanny just for during the day.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” reads the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher described Scobie as a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is currently available in bookstores and online.