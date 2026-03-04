Todd Chrisley claims 'The View' tried to lead Savannah to ‘slaughter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Chrisley is standing up for his daughter after she appeared as a guest host on "The View."

During a March 4 episode of "Chrisley Confessions 2.0," the podcast he shares with his wife, Julie Chrisley, he discussed how he felt about Savannah working on the talk show, admitting, "I did not want her to do it."

"I have never had a problem with Whoopi [Goldberg], ever, ever, ever. She's always been very kind to us, always been very supportive and I've always liked her. I don't know the other women on there," he said.

He explained that he doesn't know the other hosts of "The View," and while he thought that one of them, Sara Haines, "came across as sweet," he didn't know "if that's just them trying to lead my daughter, the little lamb, to slaughter, but my little lamb is also very good at slaughtering."

He went on to say that he "sensed a little something from two of" the hosts, and when Julie reminded him that he shouldn't expect that "The View" is going to be "Wednesday night prayer group," Todd responded by saying, "It shouldn't be a b---- bash either."

Todd felt Goldberg and Haines were "respectful" and that Joy Behar was "dismissive," and mentioned Sunny Hostin giving "a little bit of side eye," but said he wasn't going to "get down in the gutter and talk about these women, because then I'm doing the same thing that everybody else is complaining about them doing."

Overall, the two felt that Savannah did great on the show and said this was "an amazing experience for her."

"We all know that we don't grow when we're in an environment that everyone thinks the same as us, and it's comfortable," Julie said. "We grow in those moments that are hard. We grow in those moments when we're with people who don't see things the way we see."

While Todd agreed with that sentiment, he said that it's also hard to grow when you can't get your point across, adding, "I need you to be respectful of the fact that I don't believe the way you believe, and that doesn't make me a monster."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During one of her days co-hosting, Savannah defended President Donald Trump against claims that he is racist, striking a nerve with fellow co-host Hostin, who insisted he is a racist and prompting Goldberg to explain why the panel thinks differently than her.

Despite the seemingly tense interactions on camera, Savannah had nothing but nice things to say about her co-hosts when appearing on the "The View's Behind the Table" podcast.

Savannah explained on the podcast that she "thought Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar] were gonna be a pain in my a-- and just these mean women," but that she "had a blast" with them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She was asking me about my parents, and she’s like, ‘What did they go to prison for?’ I go, ‘Joy, you should know, you called them tax cheats,'" Savannah said. "It’s the funniest thing, though, you literally tell her something and she talks about it, and then she forgets it."

When all was said and done, Todd and Julie were proud of their daughter and were happy to see her thriving.

"To watch my daughter, who is a young woman, 28 years old, who has carried a cross, and to see her sit there and just shine. To see the joy in her life and in her eyes. To know that she's at probably the happiest place she's ever been in her life, and folks, God has a wicked sense of humor. That's a blessing," Todd said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP