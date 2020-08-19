Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will return to the UK to do charity work, ‘Finding Freedom’ author claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the U.K. and resume their charity work once lockdown travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic ease.

The claim is being made by Omid Scobie, co-author of the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” which he wrote alongside fellow royal reporter Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The family currently resides in Markle’s native California with their son Archie.

On Wednesday, Scobie told Royal Central that the 39-year-old former American actress and the 35-year-old British prince would “love to get out there and be active in the field.”

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the U.K., including their royal patronages, will continue,” he explained to the outlet. “While their base will be in the U.S., I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the U.K., both privately and professionally.”

PRINCE HARRY WAS ‘FURIOUS,’ ’WENT BALLISTIC’ AFTER HE FELT MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY PALACE AIDES: BOOK

MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMS ‘TOXIC’ JOURNALISM AND ITS IMPACT ON COVID-19, GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, US ELECTION

“A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil,” he added.

Still, Scobie shared that he doesn’t believe the couple will return to the U.K. as full-time working royals.

“It’s safe to say that this is a couple who are very much forward-focused and are clearly in a good place,” he said.

“The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell – their nonprofit organization – continues, and as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California. The U.K. will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.”

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

MEGHAN MARKLE REFLECTS ON MOVING BACK TO THE U.S. DURING RACIAL UNREST

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY FIRED SON ARCHIE’S NANNY ON HER SECOND NIGHT FOR BEING ‘IRRESPONSIBLE': BOOK

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY HAVE ‘SQUANDERED TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY’ TO DO GOOD AS ROYALS, AUTHOR CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘FURIOUS’ AT ‘PROBLEM’ HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA FOR MAKING VICIOUS ACCUSATIONS AGAINST HER: BOOK

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher revealed Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family, including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is currently available in bookstores and online.