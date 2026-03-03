Expand / Collapse search
Royal Families

Sarah Ferguson is a ‘loose cannon’ who ‘knows where the bodies are buried,’ royal experts warn

The former Duchess of York's whereabouts are unknown after she left the UK following Prince Andrew's arrest on misconduct suspicions

By Brie Stimson , Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author Video

Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author

Author Russell Myers told Fox News Digital Prince William warned the monarchy faced lasting damage if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remained, citing the BBC "Newsnight "interview. Myers is the author of a new book, "William and Catherine."

Sarah Ferguson has a "toxic reputation" and could do "further damage" to the monarchy, especially if she decides to do a tell-all, according to royal experts.

"Each and every revolting revelation regarding Fergie simply reinforces the public perception of her as a greedy, tasteless, selfish risk to the monarchy," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "There is no comeback this time in terms of anything proper or public with the royal family. However, there will always be someone willing to pay for her tawdry tale, which makes her a further risk, particularly given her track record regarding lack of restraint."

The former Duchess of York’s current whereabouts are unknown, but she is believed to have left the U.K. following former Prince Andrew’s arrest earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew hasn’t been charged and he denies all wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson waving

Sarah Ferguson is now "toxic" to the royal family, experts warn.  (Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fordwich said that while Ferguson has so far refrained from "overtly risking anything untoward regarding the royals," she is becoming "more and more desperate by the day."

Ferguson is viewed by the royal family as a "loose cannon," Fordwich added.

"Therefore, her self-made financial crisis and resulting fallout from her self-indulgent lavish lifestyle, in addition to the humiliation and public shunning regarding Epstein, no doubt make her consideration of a cash‑in memoir her last resort," she said.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard noted that even though Ferguson is lying low right now, the royal family is aware that she "knows where the bodies are buried."

"With the total collapse of her previous commercial ventures and with resilience and tenacity, she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes and finally giving her financial security," she told Fox News Digital.

The 66-year-old was even referred to as "the single greatest threat to the monarchy" by a senior palace aide once after she had written her first children’s book in 1989, according to a recent memoir from publisher John Sargent.

"Her lack of self-effacement and these current revelations, as well as her lack of remorse, render her to be precisely as undesirable as her tarnished image," Fordwich continued. "Even now being associated with her in any way is reputationally toxic, hence society won’t even accept her presence."

Sarah Ferguson pointing

Ferguson could further damage the monarchy with a tell-all, experts warn.  (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard referred to Ferguson as the "Houdini" of the royal family because of her ability to bounce back from multiple scandals.

"Sarah is now, however, viewed by many as having a toxic reputation due to her association with Jeffrey Epstein," Chard added. "Emails, allegedly revealed in the Epstein files, show her groveling for financial help and social connections. She's also been criticised for involving her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie."

Emails released as part of the latest batch of Epstein revelations showed Ferguson writing the sex offender in 2009, soon after he’d gotten out of prison for soliciting a minor, and requesting he pay for her and her daughters to visit him, according to People magazine.

Sarah Ferguson with then-Prince Andrew in mourning clothes in 2022

Sarah Ferguson and former Prince Andrew in September 2022, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

After Epstein agreed to pay for their flights, he also reportedly said, "I will also find out how old the girls are!"

Sarah Ferguson with princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson with her daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, in 2023. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)

"Her lavish spending, financial recklessness and lack of discretion are well documented and have led to her being labeled ‘greedy’ and an ‘appalling judge of character’ for maintaining relationships with wealthy and influential individuals, including Epstein, despite his conviction for child sex offences," Chard added.

