Sarah Ferguson is a ‘loose cannon’ who ‘knows where the bodies are buried,’ royal experts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson has a "toxic reputation" and could do "further damage" to the monarchy, especially if she decides to do a tell-all, according to royal experts.

"Each and every revolting revelation regarding Fergie simply reinforces the public perception of her as a greedy, tasteless, selfish risk to the monarchy," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "There is no comeback this time in terms of anything proper or public with the royal family. However, there will always be someone willing to pay for her tawdry tale, which makes her a further risk, particularly given her track record regarding lack of restraint."

The former Duchess of York’s current whereabouts are unknown, but she is believed to have left the U.K. following former Prince Andrew’s arrest earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew hasn’t been charged and he denies all wrongdoing.

Fordwich said that while Ferguson has so far refrained from "overtly risking anything untoward regarding the royals," she is becoming "more and more desperate by the day."

Ferguson is viewed by the royal family as a "loose cannon," Fordwich added.

"Therefore, her self-made financial crisis and resulting fallout from her self-indulgent lavish lifestyle, in addition to the humiliation and public shunning regarding Epstein, no doubt make her consideration of a cash‑in memoir her last resort," she said.

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW FACES 'LENGTHY' CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AS ROYAL PRIVILEGE OFFERS NO PROTECTION: EXPERTS

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard noted that even though Ferguson is lying low right now, the royal family is aware that she "knows where the bodies are buried."

"With the total collapse of her previous commercial ventures and with resilience and tenacity, she quite possibly could do further damage to the monarchy with a high-stakes 'tell-all' production and more to appease her financial woes and finally giving her financial security," she told Fox News Digital.

The 66-year-old was even referred to as "the single greatest threat to the monarchy" by a senior palace aide once after she had written her first children’s book in 1989, according to a recent memoir from publisher John Sargent.

"Her lack of self-effacement and these current revelations, as well as her lack of remorse, render her to be precisely as undesirable as her tarnished image," Fordwich continued. "Even now being associated with her in any way is reputationally toxic, hence society won’t even accept her presence."

Chard referred to Ferguson as the "Houdini" of the royal family because of her ability to bounce back from multiple scandals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sarah is now, however, viewed by many as having a toxic reputation due to her association with Jeffrey Epstein," Chard added. "Emails, allegedly revealed in the Epstein files, show her groveling for financial help and social connections. She's also been criticised for involving her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie."

"Her lack of self-effacement and these current revelations as well as her lack of remorse render her to be precisely as undesirable as her tarnished image. Even now, being associated with her in any way is reputationally toxic, hence society won’t even accept her presence." — Hilary Fordwich

Emails released as part of the latest batch of Epstein revelations showed Ferguson writing the sex offender in 2009, soon after he’d gotten out of prison for soliciting a minor, and requesting he pay for her and her daughters to visit him, according to People magazine.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After Epstein agreed to pay for their flights, he also reportedly said, "I will also find out how old the girls are!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her lavish spending, financial recklessness and lack of discretion are well documented and have led to her being labeled ‘greedy’ and an ‘appalling judge of character’ for maintaining relationships with wealthy and influential individuals, including Epstein, despite his conviction for child sex offences," Chard added.