'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson Huff says people are 'tired of faking it' and want 'authenticity'

Sadie Robertson Huff says young families are "tired of faking it" and "going with the flow," and instead are now searching for something real.

When asked whether her outspoken faith resonates differently with young families today, the 28-year-old "Duck Dynasty" star told Fox News Digital she sees a generation that is not interested in pretending.

"…From what I’m seeing, people are open to faith and leaning in," Robertson Huff said. "This next generation is like all in, it seems like. You're either like hot or cold, you're either in or you're like, I'm not about it."

She also acknowledged the pressure that can come from "overthinking social media" as her family navigates public life.

"It doesn't seem much in the middle ground and I think that's good," she continued. "I think people – back to authenticity – are kind of tired of faking it… just going with the flow, like, just like, no, I want hope. I want something real. I want somebody to be honest with me. I want truth. I want to really experience what God has for me in this life. I want to live on purpose. And I think that's a beautiful thing."

The Christian author and speaker acknowledged that navigating public life in today’s digital landscape comes with pressure.

"And sometimes we get frustrated about likes, comments or this or that or the other, or just overthinking social media," she said, explaining that she and her husband, Christian Huff, regularly discuss what to share and what to keep private. "We do have boundaries with what we share… that might not seem obvious to other people, but we know what those are."

The decision to draw those lines, she says, was born from constant prayer and intentional family conversations.

"I really feel like we are called to be the light of the world," Robertson Huff said. "We get to be an example for what it looks like to just be in a family, the good, the bad, the ugly…"

For Robertson Huff, the pursuit of authenticity has become even more critical after welcoming her third daughter, Kit, in May 2025, a journey viewers will witness this season.

Reflecting on the chaos of a growing family, Robertson Huff admitted that adding a third child forced her to abandon the "brave face" she used to wear. Growing up with "cameras everywhere," she said, made it easy to simply put on a performance.

"You can just turn it on," she said. "You know, you can just act like everything's okay. Someone says hi, you just say, ‘I'm good.’ And like, you genuinely can put a smile on your face and look like you're good. But once you have three kids, it's like, I cannot fake it."

"I can show up and have a spit up all over me and the kids are being crazy. And it's, like, ah, here we are in all of our mess," she added. "Being able to let people see that and not having to show up polished or presentable but still be loved and be in a relationship has been, I think, a really sweet thing we've learned this year. But it's taken us a swallow in our pride, a time or two to show-up."

Her husband, Christian Huff, agreed, noting that their daughters are seeing consistency above all else.

"Being authentic, being genuine, Sadie's the best example of that," Huff told Fox News Digital. "She's never someone, you know on a camera, on a screen, or in public the way that she's not at home."

"I think our kids see that whenever we travel, it's the same… being the same at home as they are out in public," he added.

As the Robertson family prepare for their return to reality television, Sadie’s parents admit the landscape has shifted drastically since the original "Duck Dynasty" premiered.

Korie Robertson said stepping back into the spotlight required careful conversations about protecting their children.

"You want to make sure you protect as a mama, you want to protect all their hearts and make sure this is going to be good for their families and everything," Korie said. "I definitely felt that burden a little bit more this time around."

Willie Robertson said he warned his children about the realities of online commentary.

"Social media is so different now than when we did it," Willie said. "Y’all better get ready because you're gonna get roasted… It can definitely mess with your mind for sure."

The comments come as the Robertson family returns for season two of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival," which follows Willie and Korie Robertson as they navigate life with their expanding family of adult children and grandchildren in Louisiana. The season premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

