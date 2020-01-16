Meghan Markle's biggest moments, from 'Suits' to 'Megxit'

Meghan Markle has had quite a remarkable journey throughout her time in the limelight so far.

From Hollywood actress to philanthropist to lifestyle blogger to the Duchess of Sussex, the multihyphenate always manages to turn heads and make headlines no matter what she does.

From her breakout role in "Suits" to "Megxit," here is a list looking back at the biggest moments in Meghan’s life.

MEGHAN MARKLE: 10 WAYS THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX CHALLENGED ROYAL PROTOCOL IN 2019

First marriage, 2011

Meghan’s royal status was initially marred with complaints about her status as a divorcee.

In 2011, Meghan married director and producer Trevor Engelson after the two met in 2004 at the advent of her acting career. His producing credits include Robin Williams’ “License to Wed” and “Remember Me,” which featured a cameo from Markle.

After seven years of dating, the couple wed in a casual ceremony in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, but divorced in 2013. The marriage ended in a no-fault divorce, as they cited irreconcilable differences.

Engelson married Tracey Kurland in 2019.

PRINCE WILLIAM FEELS ‘STRANGE’ NOT HAVING PRINCE HARRY AROUND FOR CHRISTMAS AT SANDRINGHAM: REPORT

“Suits,” 2011

Meghan’s ascent in the entertainment industry came from her role in USA Network’s “Suits.”

Portraying Rachel Zane, a brilliant and hardworking paralegal, Meghan starred in the role for seven seasons before being written off due to her royal commitments.

Meghan has since retired from acting after marrying Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE BREAKS ROYAL PROTOCOL WITH DARK PEDICURE AND NO TIGHTS

The Tig, 2014

In 2014, Meghan launched The Tig, a lifestyle blog that she described as a “hub for the discerning palate — those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty.”

Meghan filled the blog with posts of women she found inspiring, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra and Elizabeth Hurley.

Meghan drew inspiration for the blog’s name when she took her first sip of Tignanello wine — signifying a moment of clarity.

Like her acting career, Meghan put the blog to rest in 2017 to take up her role as a royal alongside Prince Harry.

PREGNANT MEGHAN MARKLE RESPONDS TO WOMAN WHO CALLED HER A 'FAT 'LADY'

Identity struggle, 2015

In the July 2015 edition of Elle magazine, Meghan published a poignant essay that entailed her struggles as a biracial woman.

In the essay, Meghan candidly reflected on how her mixed identity shaped her childhood and later on, her acting career.

“[In seventh grade,] there was a mandatory census I had to complete in my English class – you had to check one of the boxes to indicate your ethnicity: white, black, Hispanic or Asian,” Meghan prefaced her story. “There I was (my curly hair, my freckled face, my pale skin, my mixed race) looking down at these boxes, not wanting to mess up, but not knowing what to do. You could only choose one, but that would be to choose one parent over the other – and one half of myself over the other.”

“I left my identity blank – a question mark, an absolute incomplete – much like how I felt,” she noted.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S SURPRISING BIRTH PLANS NOT HER IDEA?

She also opened up about how being mixed played a part in landing certain acting roles.

“Being 'ethnically ambiguous', as I was pegged in the industry, meant I could audition for virtually any role,” she revealed. “I wasn't black enough for the black roles and I wasn't white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn't book a job.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S BABY ARCHIE NAMED AFTER DUCHESS' DEAD CAT, PALS BELIEVE

The royal wedding, 2018

After meeting on a blind date in 2016, Meghan and Harry instantly clicked and fell in love.

Almost two years after meeting, the royal couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The televised wedding drew big ratings for the royals — receiving 29 million viewers across 15 television stations in the United States alone. The wedding received 24 million viewers in the U.K. as well.

Famous celebrity guests included George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Oprah, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

WILL MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY KEEP THEIR ROYAL TITLES AS DUKE, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX?

Archie’s arrival, 2019

Almost one year after the royal wedding, Meghan and Harry welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the parents wrote on Instagram.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion."

Mountbatten-Windsor is a surname used by some members of the royal family.

The couple did not choose an aristocratic title for the baby, who is not a prince but could have been given a title with "Lord" before his first name. The couple did not disclose why they had chosen the names — though it is now speculated that they didn’t give Archie a royal title due to “Megxit” plans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Megxit,” 2020

On Jan. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The bombshell announcement sent shockwaves through the royal family and left the media polarized in their allegiance to the royal couple and the monarchy.