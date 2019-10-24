Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's documentary: 6 things we learned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The television documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" debuted this week, giving viewers a rare glimpse into the lives of the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about everything from their relationship to being parents to their 5-month-old son Archie while showcasing their 10-day tour of Africa.

Here are six things we learned from the documentary.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S AWKWARD HUG WITH ORGANIZER AT ONE WORLD SUMMIT GOES VIRAL

1. The impact the family's first official tour has on Archie's future

During their trip to South Africa, the family met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a revered anti-apartheid and human rights activist, as well as his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, who has engaged in similar work.

"It's not lost on us what a huge and significant moment that is," Meghan Markle, 38, said in the documentary.

"I think Archie will look back at that in so many years and understand that right at the beginning of his life, he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time. So, it was really special," she said.

2. Harry talks about his rumored rift with brother Prince William

Recently, Prince Harry, 35, had hinted at a rift between himself and his older brother following the announcement that he and his wife would part ways with the Royal Foundation, run by Prince William, 37, and his wife Kate Middleton.

“Inevitably, stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers" Harry told Tom Bradby, who hosted the documentary.

"We’re certainly on different paths at the moment," Harry said. "I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

3. Harry on what reminds him of his mom, the late Princess Diana

Harry famously lost his mother Princess Diana of Wales to a car crash in 1997, which was followed by even more intense media attention on the royal family, specifically on Harry and William. Harry was 12 when his mother died, and those memories still haunt him today.

“I think being part of this family -- in this role, in this job -- every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” Harry said.

“In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best. Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional. But everything that I do reminds me of her," he said.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE 'MISERABLE' AND 'UNHAPPY' AFTER EMOTIONAL AFRICAN TOUR, ROYAL BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS

4. Meghan opened up about her race

Markle, whose mother Doria Ragland is black, is the only person of color in the immediate lineage of the royal family. In South Africa, Markle gave a speech in which she said: "I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister."

She then spoke in the documentary about Harry's support for her heritage.

"When I made the choice to add those words into the speech, it was really at the last minute, and I said to Harry, ‘What do you think if I add this in?' I don’t know. It just felt right," she said. "And he very kindly and supportively said, ‘If that’s what feels right, then that’s what you should say.’ Because it’s true."

“Before I was part of this family, that’s how I identified, with people and connection, as a mother now, as a wife now, but just as a woman of color, which has been brought to the forefront in a more prominent way," Markle said.

5. Harry elaborated on his fears

In recent weeks, Harry and Markle have both been very vocal about their poor treatment by the British tabloids.

Currently, the royals are involved in two lawsuits with two tabloids following the publication of Markle's private letter and the alleged hacking of Harry's phone, respectively.

Harry reflected on how his mother was portrayed in the tabloids and his fears for his own family.

"Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw, every single day, and that's not me being paranoid, that's just me not wanting a repeat of the past," Harry said.

"And if anybody else knew what I knew, being it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you would be doing exactly what I'm doing, as well," he said.

6. Meghan revealed her pet name for Harry

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just because they're royal doesn't mean that Markle and Harry don't share a normal romance, including nicknames.

When talking about tabloid pressures, Markle let her pet name for Harry slip.

“I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy,’” she said.