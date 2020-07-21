Kate Middleton shares new photos of Prince George for royal's 7th birthday

Tomorrow is a special day for Prince George.

The young royal turns 7 on Wednesday, and Kensington Palace celebrated by sharing a pair of photos taken by George's mother, Kate Middleton.

One of the photos was shared to Instagram, showing George with an ear-to-ear smile, donning a dark green polo shirt.

"Sharing a [picture] taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!" read the post's caption.

A second photo was also shared by the Palace that showed George wearing a green camo casual T-shirt. As per usual, the youngster bears a wide grin.

George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Charles and father William.

Middleton and William, both 38, share two other children: Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The three kiddos have made several appearances on Instagram in photos taken by the Duchess in recent weeks.

Ahead of William's recent birthday, Middleton shared a photo of her royal husband with their children posing on a swing.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," read the photo's caption.

"The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

To thank their followers for wishing the Duke a happy birthday, two more photos of the kids playing on the ground with their father were shared online.

While no photo credit was given on the post, the family all wore the same outfits from the initial birthday post, which was credited to Middleton.

The Duchess also shared pictures of Charlotte and Louis in celebration of their birthdays earlier this year.