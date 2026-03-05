Teddi Mellencamp hospitalized after painful sores erupt across her entire body

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she was recently hospitalized after experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency.

During the Wednesday episode of the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, the 44-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, who is battling stage 4 melanoma, shared that she was recently admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson’s syndrome, a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.

"I hadn't felt good for a couple of days," Mellencamp recalled. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a little sick.' I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in this terrible rash. You can't even say it's a rash because there's almost like sores all over my entire body."

"And I was, like ‘What is going on?’" she continued. "And they hurt and they burned. And so I went to the urgent care first, hoping like they would just be like, 'Oh, you're having an allergic reaction.' And the urgent-care doctor immediately was like, ‘No, you need to go to the ER right now.’"

"Essentially, what happened was I was given a medication — like a new medication — and I was allergic to it, and it caused something that's called Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare life-threatening medical emergency causing severe, painful blisters of the skin and mucous membranes," Mellencamp explained.

The reality TV personality went on to detail the severity of her symptoms.

"It went into my mouth," Mellencamp said. "Around my eyes a little bit. It was just everywhere. And then I couldn’t swallow."

COUNTRY STAR CARLY PEARCE ISSUES URGENT HEALTH PLEA AFTER BEING IGNORED BY DOCTORS: 'PLEASE GO GET CHECKED'

Mellencamp said that she spent a couple of days at the hospital while she received treatment.

"They immediately started me on steroids and antibiotics," she recalled. "Injectable steroids and antibiotics. And then, after a couple of days, it just thankfully got better. Because I guess with these things — the reason they were like, ‘You have to stay in’ is because they can start to get better and then shift right back up."

Mellencamp said she was worried that she wouldn't be released from the hospital in time to celebrate her daughter Dove's sixth birthday. The former "The Masked Singer" contestant shares Dove along with daughter Slate, 12, and son Cruz, 11, with her ex Edwin Arroyave. Mellencamp and the Colombian-American entrepreneur married in 2011 but separated in late 2024.

5 CELEBRITIES WHO WENT PUBLIC WITH ALARMING HEALTH DIAGNOSES IN 2025

"I was so concerned because the doctor hadn't come in that day yet," she remembered. "I'd already asked like a thousand times. I'm like, ‘Please, I need to leave by 11 a.m. on Sunday.’"

"I wasn’t feeling great but just the adrenaline from seeing her," Mellencamp said, noting that she had missed Dove's birthday last year due to being hospitalized.

"I was so happy," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, Mellencamp reflected on her cancer journey one year after she was hospitalized and required emergency brain surgery.

In an Instagram photo she shared on Feb. 9, Mellencamp was seen with electrodes positioned across her head prior to a brain scan she underwent during her hospital stay last year. Shortly after revealing her diagnosis in February 2025, Mellencamp shaved her head to prep for surgery to remove a few of the tumors.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"A year ago today I went into the ER thinking I had migraines and within 24 hours was having surgery on the plum-sized stage 4 tumors on my brain," Mellencamp wrote in the caption.

"I have a lot of anxiety surrounding today but also a lot of gratitude," she continued. "Gratitude for the doctors and nurses who took care of me, gratitude for my family and friends for supporting me, and gratitude for all the love that you have poured into me." "Trust your instincts," Mellencamp added. "Get checked."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mellencamp first shared she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in March 2022, and later shared in April 2025 that her skin cancer had grown to stage 4 and that it had spread to her brain and lungs. She had surgery to remove the tumors on her brain, saying at the time that while getting them removed, doctors ended up finding more. Later that month, a scan showed her tumors were decreasing in size.

During an episode of "Two T’s in a Pod" in October 2025, Mellencamp revealed she underwent scans after which her doctors told her that there was no detectable cancer in her body. However, she said that she is continuing immunotherapy and close monitoring as part of her ongoing treatment.