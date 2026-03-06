Daryl Hannah slams JFK Jr. drama 'Love Story' for 'false' portrayal of tumultuous relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daryl Hannah forcefully rejected the portrayal of her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. in Ryan Murphy's "Love Story," claiming the show is "not even a remotely accurate representation."

While "Love Story" focused on the relationship between Kennedy and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, before their deaths in 1999, Hannah's own relationship with the lawyer was briefly shown. The pair dated on and off for roughly five years before Kennedy moved on with Bessette.

Hannah insisted the version of her depicted in the series is "not even a remotely accurate representation" of her life or her relationship with Kennedy, calling the conduct portrayed "untrue."

"I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties," she wrote for The New York Times. "I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial. I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ death to a dog’s. It’s appalling to me that I even have to defend myself against a television show. These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct – and they are false."

The "Wall Street" star warned that dramatizations using real names can carry "real-life consequences."

"In the weeks since the series aired, I have received many hostile and even threatening messages from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual," Hannah wrote. "When entertainment borrows a real person’s name, it can permanently impact her reputation."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hannah and Kennedy had a long relationship before he went on to marry Bessette. The pair first met in the early 1980s before making their relationship official at the end of the decade.

They had a tumultuous, tabloid-centered relationship until eventually calling it quits in 1994, the same year he began his relationship with Bessette.

Since the release of the first few episodes of the series on Feb. 12, fans quickly noticed how Murphy decided to portray Kennedy's ex. According to some social media users and Vogue, "Love Story" seems to be painting the "Splash" star in a negative light.

"'Love Story’s' portrayal of Hannah as a whiny, coke-obsessed prima donna doesn’t quite ring true," an opinion piece published by Vogue read. "Indeed, if I were Hannah, I’d consider suing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reddit users quickly weighed in on their opinions of Hannah from the "Love Story" producer's perspective.

"Watching the show all I kept thinking was damn these writers hate Darryl Hannah," one user wrote.

"I think the Darryl Hannah actress is horrible. They were together a long time. He really cared for her. the show makes it seem like she was irritating," another added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.