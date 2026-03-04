Megan Fox wows in racy outfit for Instagram return as Machine Gun Kelly reacts with cheeky comment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Fox marked her return to Instagram with some sexy new pictures.

On Wednesday, Fox shared five images of herself in a black T-shirt and a matching thong. The "Transformers" icon paired her look with knee-high socks and platform heels. Her shoes had Marijuana leaves on the sides.

"everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," Fox, 39, captioned her post. Prior to this post, Fox wiped her Instagram clean of any other posts she's made over the years.

The same day as she uploaded the pictures, she shared one of them to her Instagram story and added, "i'm alive new pics just dropped."

On Wednesday, Fox uploaded a video of the behind-the-scenes of her photo shoot. The star kept her caption simple by just using the devil smiling emoji.

Fans seem to be loving her pictures, while noting that she doesn't seem to be aging.

"You haven’t aged a day since transformers," one user wrote. "Why she never gets old😭🥀 is she a vamp or what," another added.

Machine Gun Kelly, the father of Fox's nearly 1-year old daughter, wrote, "stoked i have your phone number."

Fox and Kelly, whose legal name is Colson Baker, welcomed their daughter Saga Blade in March 2025. The pair are both already parents.

Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, share sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Kelly and his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon, share a daughter, Casie.

After meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass," Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020. The musician proposed two years later. The famous couple has experienced loss over the course of their relationship.

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly started off his performance by saying, "I wrote this song for my wife" and dedicated his show to their "unborn child."

In Fox's poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," Fox confirmed the miscarriage. In 2023, the "Transformers" star spoke to WWD about how "difficult" it is to lose a child.

"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, 'Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say, because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with," Fox told the outlet, referring to Kelly.

"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing. He’s written about them in his albums as well. He wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well," she continued.

In March 2025, Fox was a guest on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on which she admitted she and Kelly had called off their engagement.

"I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys’ relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?" podcast host Alex Cooper asked Fox at the time.

The "Jennifer's Body" actress said that "all those things" that Cooper mentioned were "accurate things that have occurred."

"What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," Fox explained.

According to TMZ, Kelly and Fox's relationship status has not changed, despite his flirty comment on her Instagram post. The outlet noted that the pair still remain focused on co-parenting Saga, who will turn one at the end of the month.

