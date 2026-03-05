Beach Boys icon Bruce Johnston steps away from band after 60 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After six decades with the Beach Boys, Bruce Johnston is taking a step back from the band.

However, Johnston said he’s far from done with music.

"It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!" Johnston told Rolling Stone. "I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again."

The 82-year-old musician said the next phase of his career will lean heavily into songwriting and a new venture — speaking engagements.

"In addition, I’m currently working on developing a speaking-engagement chapter of my career — inspired in part by Cary Grant, who long ago made a similar move after his movie career," Johnston explained.

"With a ton of help designing what I speak about from John Stamos, I’ll be doing appearances and events of my own. I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ and ‘I Write the Songs!!’"

Johnston emphasized that he will still maintain ties with the group that helped define the California sound.

"I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at The Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our Nation’s 250th Birthday!!" he continued. "This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy."

Johnston marked the end of an era that spanned roughly 6,000 concerts and generations of fans. He joined the band in 1965 when Brian Wilson stepped away from the road to focus on studio work.

For nearly three decades — with the exception of the band’s 2012 reunion tour — Johnston had been the only original-era member regularly touring alongside Mike Love. His contributions extend far beyond the stage. Johnston penned several Beach Boys songs, including "Disney Girls," "Deirdre" and "Tears in the Morning."

During a brief departure from the group in 1972, Johnston wrote the smash hit "I Write the Songs," famously recorded by Barry Manilow.

Johnston returned to the Beach Boys in 1978 and remained in the touring lineup until his final show in January.

Mike Love praised Johnston’s decades of contributions to the iconic band.

"Bruce Johnston is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalists and keyboardists of our time," Love said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many, many years with the Beach Boys. Change is always promised in life, today, we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end."

"Bruce shifts his focus on what he does so well, which is songwriting and recording," Love added. "I personally look forward to collaborating in the studio with Bruce in the very near future. I am very supportive of Bruce and I have every confidence that he will produce great music."

Meanwhile, a new voice is stepping into the touring lineup.

Chris Cron — frontman of the Beach Boys tribute act Pet Sounds Live — has begun performing with the band after sitting in on shows beginning in late February.

The Beach Boys originally formed in the early 1960s with brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, alongside cousin Love and friend Al Jardine. Over the decades, the band became one of the most successful acts in music history, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and leaving an enduring imprint on American pop and rock.