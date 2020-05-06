Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video of Archie for his first birthday

Archie is celebrating his birthday in The Golden State.

In honor of his first birthday on May 6, his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a new video of their son commemorating the big day.

The couple is supporting the Save With Stories campaign in the U.S., as well as Save The Children UK, which offers support to families being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, which was filmed by the British prince in Los Angeles, the former American actress is seen reading “Duck! Rabbit!” to Archie. The proud parents wanted to use Archie’s birthday to raise awareness of having books and other learning tools for children during unprecedented times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously spent several months on Vancouver Island in Canada before they moved to Markle’s native Los Angeles.

Back in April, Harry, 35, participated in a candid Zoom call about parenthood for WellChild, one of his longstanding charities. The organization provides care for seriously ill children and young people in the U.K.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time - so much family time - that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” Harry said at the time. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.

On Jan. 8, Markle, 38, and Harry announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

