Prince Harry was ‘furious,’ ’went ballistic’ after he felt Meghan Markle was snubbed by palace aides: book

Prince Harry couldn’t hide his frustration from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, about how his future bride Meghan Markle was being treated by palace aides.

The claim is being made in the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The family currently resides in Markle’s native California.

On Monday, U.K.’s DailyMail reported the 35-year-old was reportedly furious with the 94-year-old reigning monarch’s longtime dresser, Angela Kelly, and believed she “deliberately dragged her feet” in when it came to the 39-year-old having access to a certain tiara for their wedding day.

According to the report, there were allegedly issues with the former American actress’ choice of a royal tiara. The first one was said to have been the Grenville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which was worn by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie at her royal wedding six months after the Sussexes’ nuptials.

“Harry had to intervene,” Scobie told True Royalty TV, as reported by the outlet. “He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.’ And of course, we can kind of see now where this ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’ narrative comes from.”

“Harry felt that there were those within the situation that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult,” Scobie added.

In the book, it was alleged that Harry felt Kelly became “truly unavailable” for Markle and was “purposely ignoring Meghan.”

“What followed between the prince and Angela was a heated exchange that was far from the typical restraint expected,” shared the book, as reported by the outlet.

The book claimed one aide remarked that Harry was “fed up.”

The authors claimed that a senior Buckingham Palace aide believed Harry was being “oversensitive” when he accused Kelly of trying to make things difficult for Markle.

“Nothing could convince Harry that some of the old guards at the palace simply didn’t like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make her life difficult,” a source close to the Duke of Sussex told the authors.

The book alleged Harry saw Kelly’s unwillingness to help Markle as a “huge snub.”

“Meg had flown her hairdresser over from Paris for a hair practice and they needed the tiara,” one friend claimed. “Angela Kelly said she couldn’t come to London [from Windsor] and Harry went ballistic. He was furious at the treatment of his then-fiancee. Such a snub.”

However, another source alleged the couple misinterpreted Kelly’s so-called lack of help.

“Meghan demanded access to the tiara,” one insider alleged, as reported by the outlet. “She didn’t make an appointment with Angela, but said, ‘We’re at Buckingham Palace, we want the tiara. Can we have it now please?’

“Angela essentially said, ‘I’m very sorry, that’s not how it works,” the source continued. “There’s protocol in place over these jewels. They’re kept under very tight lock and key. You can’t turn up and demand to have the tiara just because your hairdresser happens to be in town.”

Scobie also told True Royalty TV that Harry and his older brother Prince William have not spoken to each other properly since the couple decided to step back as senior royals.

“The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit,” he claimed. “They hadn’t seen each other. They’re really going to take some time to heal. I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider. And that’s partly because of things that take place - and we discuss them in the book.”

Scobie said that the couple’s decision to step back allegedly put a strain on Harry’s relationship with the 38-year-old, who is second in line to the throne.

“I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model,” he explained. “The statements weren’t discussed internally.”

“That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William because he wears two hats,” Scobie continued. “He’s not just the brother, he’s also the future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family. That it put the family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day.”

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“Finding Freedom" is currently available in bookstores and online.