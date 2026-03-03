Country star Brantley Gilbert's kids homeschooled on Georgia farm to avoid learning what 'certain people want'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Brantley Gilbert has built a life for himself on his South Georgia farm and does everything in his power not to leave it.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Gilbert — who recently became an investor and equity partner of Real American Beer to create a non-alcoholic beer called RAB ZERO – explained that living remotely on a farm allows him to disconnect from the online world. He also explained that checking social media takes "so much" from his kids.

The country star revealed that his three are homeschooled and learn "what kids need to know and not so much what, you know, certain people in this world feel like they'd like them to know."

"I’m kind of—when I come off the road, like, these shows and being out here on the road is my 'wild and crazy' now," Gilbert began, noting that he is 14 years sober.

"I get back home, I don’t really leave the farm. I’m not—and this is probably not a great thing to say for what I do for a living, but man, I don’t live on social media. I actually barely ever look at it," he continued. "Just as a husband and a father of three, you know, between that and the music business, I don’t really have enough time and enough effort to put into something that could take so much away from them."

Brantley shared that now that his tour is over, he really only leaves his farm to go to church or go to ball games.

"And outside of that, man, I don’t really leave the farm much," he said.

An average day on Gilbert's farm could have its own TV show, according to the country music star.

Gilbert explained that his father and brother both work on his farm while his wife Amber runs a hybrid homeschooling group. The couple's kids, Barrett and Braylen, are enrolled at the school and only attend three days a week.

Amber shared some information about the academy on Instagram in 2023, explaining that she never considered homeschooling her kids until 2020.

They wanted structure, socialization, and a Christian education for their kids, while also having concerns about public school exposure and strict attendance policies that wouldn’t accommodate touring. After learning about hybrid homeschooling from friends at Turning Point USA, she visited Learn Upstate Hybrid Academy in Anderson, SC, and found it to be a refreshing solution she highly recommends.

"She actually started a school three years ago. It’s like a homeschool school – teaching kids what kids need to know and not so much what, you know, certain people in this world feel like they’d like them to know. It’s a really important thing, so I try to help out there where I can. I believe she’s doing something extremely important there," Gilbert said.

"So, they call Mondays and Fridays 'work days' and those are their two favorite days of the week," Gilbert said of his two oldest kids. "You know, my brother and my dad come pick them up, and they wake up, and they’re out the door a million miles an hour, and they actually have them working. And they get to play, but they have to work first."

Gilbert said this traditional was instilled into him by his grandfather and now his father has done a "pretty good job" of passing it on to his kids.

Aside from country music and family, Gilbert decided to partner with Real American Beer to create a non-alcoholic beer called RAB ZERO. Gilbert told Fox News Digital that he was always a fan of Hulk Hogan (the founder of Real American Beer) and when the opportunity presented itself for the country star to become an investor, he couldn't pass it up.

"Growing up, I thought Hulk Hogan was the second coming. And I’ll never forget, having Hulk Hogan text my phone and texting back and forth with him. Dude, I don’t know that I’ve ever been starstruck until that moment," Gilbert said.

Gilbert told Fox News Digital that cutting out alcohol was absolutely essential for him to become a father.

"I don’t know that I could have been a dad. I definitely couldn’t have been the kind of dad that I want to be and try to be on a daily basis. I’m sure there would have been an adjustment in life and I would have prioritized that, but man, I’ll be completely honest, had I not got that out of my life, I don’t think I would have been a dad. I wouldn’t have been a husband," he explained.

Gilbert continued, "That’s the greatest, scariest, most important job I’ve ever had is being a dad. My wife coming back in the picture making that possible. I’ll forever be thankful. I don’t think I ever see any of that if I had not made that lifestyle choice."

Brantley and Amber met in their hometown in Georgia and dated in high school. The pair were off and on during their teen years and then broke up for about five years. They reconnected, tied the knot in 2015 and have three kids: son Barrett, daughter Braylen and son Abram.

