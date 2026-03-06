Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Stephen Hibbert, actor behind 'Pulp Fiction's' The Gimp, dead at 68

The 68-year-old actor and writer also worked on 'Late Night with David Letterman' and 'Boy Meets World' during his career

By Lori A Bashian , Larry Fink Fox News
"Pulp Fiction" star, Stephen Hibbert, known for playing the character The Gimp, has died at the age of 68.

Fox News Digital confirmed the actor died on Monday, March 2 in Denver, Colorado.

Hibbert died after suffering a heart attack, a family member told Fox News Digital. The family member noted that they are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine further details.

While Hibbert is best known for his work in "Pulp Fiction," he started out in Hollywood as a writer, lending his talents to "Late Night with David Letterman," working on the show for 259 episodes from 1984 to 1986. As a writer, he also worked on "Boy Meets World" and "Mad TV."

Stephen Hibbert at the Hollywood Autograph show in February 2019.

Hibbert died in Denver, Colorado on Monday. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Following his role in the classic Quentin Tarantino film, Hibbert appeared in the movies "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," playing a guard, as well as in "The Cat in the Hat" and "National Treasure: Book of Secrets."

In an interview with AARP in October 2024 for the 30th anniversary of "Pulp Fiction," Hibbert shared what it was like suddenly being recognized by fans following the movie's release.

"The weekend 'Pulp' opened, I was visiting my mom and dad in San Juan Capistrano," he said. "When I got home, there were two dozen messages on my answering machine, almost all from guys telling me they really enjoyed my performance, and would I like to meet them for coffee? Yikes!"

Stephen Hibbert at the 40th anniversary of The Groundlings celebration in May 2013.

Hibbert is most well-known for his role in "Pulp Fiction." (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for The Groundlings)

He continued: "These fellas had to wait for the end credits to see who played the Gimp, then find a pay phone, call L.A. 411 and snag my number. I quickly changed my number and became unlisted."

Hibbert was married to actress Julia Sweeney from 1989 to 1994, telling AARP that he and Sweeney, who also appeared in "Pulp Fiction," met Tarantino when he visited The Groundlings theater when "he would guest with the improv show on Thursday nights."

"He was pretty much the same then as now, hilarious, endlessly curious and passionate about film," he said of his friendship with the director. "Quentin, Julia and I were moviegoing buddies and sometime collaborators already, so he asked us to audition for 'Pulp Fiction.'"

The actor and writer is survived by his three children: Ronnie, Rosalind and Greg.

Quentin Tarantino at a Fortnite event in Hollywood in November 2025.

Hibbert told AARP that he met Tarantino when he came as a guest at The Groundlings. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games)

"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week," the actor's children told TMZ in a statement. "His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

