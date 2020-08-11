Meghan Markle believed Princess Michael of Kent’s racist brooch was sending a message, book claims

Meghan Markle believed Princess Michael of Kent’s decision to wear an offensive brooch was no accident.

The claim is being made in the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son Archie.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported Michael, 75, came under fire when she wore a controversial blackamoor brooch to a royal event held by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2017, which was the first attended by Markle, who is biracial.

The authors claimed that “in the back of Meghan’s mind, she wondered if there wasn’t a message being sent in the pin of the torso of an African man wearing a gold turban and ornate clothing.”

Elizabeth’s first cousin was quickly called out on social media for sporting the shocking jewelry, but the royal later insisted she meant no harm.

Blackamoor art and jewelry romanticizes slavery and is considered racially insensitive.

“When it comes to royal fashion, much thought goes into every detail,” the authors wrote, as quoted by the outlet. “[The brooch was] at the bare minimum an insensitivity to Meghan’s African American roots and the racism she had encountered since pairing up with Harry… Regardless, the damage had been done, particularly since the queen’s purpose had been to make Meghan, who had just moved to England, feel at home for the holidays.”

Michael later said in a statement through a royal rep that the brooch "was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.”

And while the princess claimed she meant no offense to the American actress, she is known for pushing the limits and has had allegedly had previous outbursts of racism.

The royal family member reportedly told a group of African American patrons at a New York City restaurant to "go back to the colonies" in 2004. She denied making the comment to the New York Post.

Several months after the alleged incident, she again denied making a racial slur, telling ITV, "I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black."

She added, "I had this adventure [in Africa] with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: it's a knife through the heart because I really love these people."

In 2018, an ex-boyfriend of Michael’s daughter, Ella Windsor, told Vanity Fair the royal was known by some as “perfectly ghastly” due to her reported bigotry.

"Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock: her pair of black sheep in Gloucestershire were named Venus and Serena," he said.

It’s unclear if Princess Michael still has the sheep, which were apparently named after the famous African American tennis-playing sisters, Venus and Serena Williams.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News that they played no part in the tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“Finding Freedom" is currently available in bookstores and online.