Prince William feared Prince Harry was ‘blindsided by lust’ for Meghan Markle, leading to rift, book claims

Prince William allegedly infuriated Prince Harry after advising his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Meghan Markle, fearing he was “blindsided by lust.”

The claim is being made in the upcoming bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The Hollywood Reporter shared on Monday that Harry was “angered” by “what he perceived as William’s snobby tone in a discussion about the American actress when they were dating.” According to the outlet, Scobie and Durand wrote that Harry wasn’t pleased with William’s advice to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.”

A source close to William, who is second in line to the throne, told the outlets that he feared Harry was “blindsided by lust” during his whirlwind romance with the former “Suits” star. The Hollywood Reporter noted that according to the writers, Harry “no longer felt as though he needed looking after” and took William’s advice badly.

“In those last two words, ‘this girl,’ Harry heard the tone of snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world,” claimed an excerpt from the book, adding Harry spent 10 years in the military and “outside the royal bubble.”

“Also, to remove Meghan from the equation, Harry was tired of the dynamic that had become established between him and his older brother,” the authors share.

William apparently wasn’t the only one who was attempting to make sense of Harry’s relationship with the Hollywood actress. One senior courtier allegedly told one colleague: “There’s just something about [Meghan] I don’t trust.” Another referred to her as “Harry’s showgirl.”

As for William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the excerpt claimed the Duchess of Cambridge allegedly did little to roll out the red carpet for Markle, who wasn’t familiar with the ins and outs of “The Firm.”

“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” the authors wrote. “She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family. Once Harry and Meghan were married, the gap between the brothers only widened.”

“William and Kate’s feelings seemed obvious to the Sussexes that summer and beyond,” the authors continued. “Among all the friends and family Harry and Meghan hosted at their house in Oxfordshire between May 2018 and March 2019, the Cambridges failed to visit.”

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, the outlet noted the couple released their own statement denying taking part in the publication.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher revealed Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is set to be released by Dey Street Books on August 11.