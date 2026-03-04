Brooks Nader and sisters pose for bikini photo shoot during Dominican Republic getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader is onto her next island escape.

The 29-year-old model shared a string of eye-catching photos from her tropical escape to the Amanera Resort in Playa Grande, Dominican Republic, giving followers a glimpse into her latest beachside shoot.

In one image, Nader posed in a patterned string bikini as she stood in front of a full-length mirror – which also reflected the back of her swimsuit bottoms.

The model shielded her eyes in oversized black visor-style sunglasses, while layering gold bangles and statement rings.

In one beachside photo, Nader was joined by her sisters — Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane — who star alongside her on the reality series "Love Thy Nader."

The four stood shoulder-to-shoulder in coordinating printed bikinis as waves crashed behind them.

Each wore dark sunglasses and strappy heels in the sand, while Nader, positioned in the center, styled her look with a gold body chain draped across her hips.

The sisters have kept their followers entertained with several Instagram stories documenting their trip and photo shoot.

Back inside, Nader shared a mirror selfie from what appeared to be a villa overlooking the water.

She modeled a burgundy sequined halter-style top with halter straps, paired with a floral wrap skirt tied low on her hips.

Her voluminous blonde hair cascaded over one shoulder as she placed a hand on her hip.

In another selfie, Nader was photographed from behind as she looked out over the sweeping coastline.

Wearing a fitted, long-sleeved cream set, she stood at the edge of an infinity pool with waves crashing along the shore below.

Lush green cliffs framed the beach in the distance, capturing a peaceful moment from her stay at the luxury resort.

The sister getaway comes as the Nader family continue promoting their new reality series, "Love Thy Nader," which follows Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane navigating careers, relationships and life together in New York City.

Despite growing up in a conservative Louisiana town, the sisters say they didn’t tone anything down for the cameras.

"With our family members back home in Louisiana, obviously, they were like, ‘Whoa, you're going to be on television, like the real TV?’" Brooks told People magazine. "So I think that they were shocked but not shocked, because it's very us. However, they have no idea what they're about to watch."

Still, Brooks said their parents remain fully supportive of the series.

"They're so supportive," she shared. "They're hosting huge watch parties in Baton Rouge as we speak, sending texts to every club that they're a member of, trying to get everyone to watch."

The show documents the sisters living under one roof in New York, something Brooks has admitted "is a struggle" at times, while capturing both the high-profile moments and the blowups that come with four strong personalities sharing a space.