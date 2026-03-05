Britney Spears arrested in California after late-night incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in California.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Spears around 9:28 p.m., according to records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The "…Baby One More Time" singer was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released around 6:07 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities arrested Spears for driving under the influence, a source told Fox News Digital. TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," a rep for Spears told The Hollywood Reporter. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Spears has been scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

The "Gimme More" singer is no stranger to public scrutiny. Spears' struggle with mental health in the early 2000s led to a controversial conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears.

Following two involuntary psychiatric holds in 2008, Jamie was granted a temporary conservatorship over his daughter. At the end of the year, the court order became permanent, and Jamie was appointed conservator with attorney Andrew Wallet named as co-conservator.

In November 2021, Spears was freed from the conservatorship Jamie controlled for more than 13 years.

While addressing the court when her conservatorship ended, Spears said, "I just want my life back. All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

The court order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021, but an outstanding dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay his legal fees ended in 2024. Details surrounding the case were not made public.

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari after the conservatorship ended, but the wedded bliss was short-lived.

Asghari filed for divorce on Aug. 16, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Documents noted it was "impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.