Britney Spears arrested in California after late-night incident

California Highway Patrol reportedly arrested Britney Spears for DUI

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Expert explains impact of Britney Spears hit ‘Baby One More Time’ 25 years later Video

Expert explains impact of Britney Spears hit ‘Baby One More Time’ 25 years later

Dr. Marcus Collins, a marketing professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, explains how Britney Spears changed pop culture with her debut hit, "…Baby One More Time."

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in California.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Spears around 9:28 p.m., according to records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The "…Baby One More Time" singer was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released around 6:07 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities arrested Spears for driving under the influence, a source told Fox News Digital. TMZ was the first to report the arrest.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," a rep for Spears told The Hollywood Reporter. "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney Spears singing

Authorities arrested Britney Spears on March 4. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Spears has been scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

The "Gimme More" singer is no stranger to public scrutiny. Spears' struggle with mental health in the early 2000s led to a controversial conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears.

DID JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE MAKE MISSTEP IN DUI CASE?

Britney Spears wears white at the VMAs

Britney Spears was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Following two involuntary psychiatric holds in 2008, Jamie was granted a temporary conservatorship over his daughter. At the end of the year, the court order became permanent, and Jamie was appointed conservator with attorney Andrew Wallet named as co-conservator.

In November 2021, Spears was freed from the conservatorship Jamie controlled for more than 13 years.

While addressing the court when her conservatorship ended, Spears said, "I just want my life back. All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

The court order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021, but an outstanding dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay his legal fees ended in 2024. Details surrounding the case were not made public.

Britney Spears performs in 2000

Britney Spears entered a conservatorship controlled by her father in 2008. (Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images)

Britney Spears in a red dress and Sam Asghari in an off-white/tan suit and black tie

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finalized their divorce in 2024. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari after the conservatorship ended, but the wedded bliss was short-lived.

Asghari filed for divorce on Aug. 16, 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Documents noted it was "impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

