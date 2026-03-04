Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Liam Neeson's son undergoes heart surgery at 29

Daniel Neeson was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve, a condition affecting 2% of the population

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Liam Neeson's son is sharing a health update with his followers.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, March 3, Daniel Neeson revealed he was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve, "a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the normal three." He explained that the condition affects around "2% of the human population," adding, "It can stay dormant for years before it begins causing valve failure or enlargement of the aorta."

"For me, I had biannual cardiology checkups for most of my life, monitoring my heart," he wrote. "Eventually, I started to experience severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement. I knew it was heading toward medical intervention. Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw."

Daniel's symptoms led to heart surgery at 29 years old, with his Instagram post featuring photos of him in the hospital while connected to wires and throughout the healing process.

Daniel Neeson on Watch What Happens Live as the bartender in New York City in February 2023.

Daniel shared he underwent surgery for a heart condition he was born with. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

He shared with his followers that "Nothing is more empowering than understanding your health" and that it is important to be "proactive, not reactive."

"There’s something surreal about realizing that one of your biggest challenges was quietly developing inside you your entire life," he wrote. "No dramatic warning. Just science, genetics, and timing. I’ve always prided myself on pushing through battles and working to control my environment. This was different."

He continued: "This required surrender. Presence. Letting go. Trusting world-class surgeons and unbelievable nurses. Trusting the universe. Trusting that even if I couldn’t control the outcome, I could control my mindset and my deeper consciousness."

In his caption, Daniel stressed that this process "wasn't about being fearless," but "was about leaning into the healing energy and being as present as possible," adding that he considered it "a ceremony, not a procedure."

Liam Neeson and Daniel Neeson at the Irish Arts Center Gala in November 2024 in New York City.

Daniel thanked all his doctors, as well as his family for supporting him during this process. ( John Nacion/Getty Images)

He later thanked his surgeon and all the ICU doctors and nurses, calling them "truly some of the greatest people on the planet," noting that "they deserve all the praise in the world."

"Thank you to my rock @natalieack and to my family for being there every day," he wrote. "The recovery trail is beautiful, patient, and rewarding. Always advocate for yourself and listen to your body. Everyone should have their hearts checked by a cardiologist, even if they don’t have any known defects."

Daniel ended his caption with advice for his followers, encouraging them to "surrender to the present moment," adding, "Don’t live in fear. The universe has your back when you learn to dance with it."

Liam shares both Daniel and his other son, Micheál, 30, with his late-wife, actress Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 due to an epidural hematoma, which she sustained after hitting her head while skiing. At the time of her death, Micheál was 13 and Daniel was 12.

Natasha Richardson, Michael and Daniel Neeson at the opening of Billy Elliot on Broadway in November 2008.

Liam shared his two sons, Michael and Daniel, with his late-wife, actress Natasha Richardson. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

"15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to re uniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way," Daniel wrote on Instagram on the 15th anniversary of her death.

"Hopefully, I’m making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama! As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you’re older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my finger tips."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

