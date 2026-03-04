Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, has social media buzzing about how she's 'still incredibly beautiful'

The 67-year-old actress wore head-to-toe YSL before switching to pearl-embellished Oscar de la Renta for 'The Madison' red carpet

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Michelle Pfeiffer 'looking forward' to having most of 2026 off to focus on being a grandmother: ‘It's an embarrassment of riches’ Video

Michelle Pfeiffer 'looking forward' to having most of 2026 off to focus on being a grandmother: ‘It's an embarrassment of riches’

"Oh. What. Fun." star Michelle Pfeiffer plans to take most of 2026 off after daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer welcomed a baby.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michelle Pfeiffer is proving that she's a timeless beauty in back-to-back appearances.

On Tuesday night, Pfeiffer, 67, attended the Yves Saint Laurent Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was in head-to-toe YSL and wore a black blazer with matching slacks. She rolled her sleeves up to about her elbows and wore green heels with a dramatic pointed toe.

Pfeiffer tied the look together with gold bangles and a sheer shirt underneath.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer donned back-to-back looks during Paris Fashion Week and at the UK premiere of "The Madison." (Getty Images)

The "Scarface" icon shared photos to Instagram, and she was instantly flooded with praise. "Absolutely stunning show! 🔥 Thank you for having me, @ysl @anthonyvaccarello 🤍," Pfeiffer captioned her post.

"I think shes absolutely gorgeous 😍 god bless her and actress that's had a wonderful career," one user wrote.

Michelle Pfeiffer YSL show

Michelle Pfeiffer at the Saint Laurent fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 on March 3. (Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)

Pfeiffer YSL show

Michelle Pfeiffer earned praise from fans for her YSL show look. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another added, "Still gorgeous 😍 ♥️."

"Still incredibly beautiful."

— Instagram user

"AS ALWAYS, so beautiful! Slay Queen!" a third user wrote. "Still incredibly beautiful ❤️🥰," another added.

The following day, Pfeiffer attended the UK "Madison" premiere. Pfeiffer stuck to a pearl theme for premiere night and wore a mid-length black Oscar de la Renta dress, fully embellished with pearls.

She accessorized with matching pearl earrings and rings and wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi black pumps.

Michelle Pfeiffer UK premiere

Michelle Pfeiffer attended "The Madison" UK Premiere on March 4. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Pfeiffer took to Instagram and shared a video from moments on the red carpet. "Beautiful night in one of my favorite places celebrating @themadisonpplus. 🤍🤠," she captioned her post.

On the carpet, Pfeiffer posed with members of "The Madison" cast, including Kurt Russell. Pfeiffer leads the "Yellowstone" spinoff, which is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," according to a synopsis of the show.

Kurt Russell Michelle Pfeiffer

Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer at "The Madison" UK premiere. (Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Aside from Pfeiffer and Russell, "The Madison" stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova and Matthew Fox.

In January, the first stills from the highly anticipated show was released. Pfeiffer was seen sitting in a wooden rocking chair on a porch. Pfeiffer's character, Stacy Clyburn, is described as the "heart of the family." She is holding a book in the shot.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell are set to star in "The Madison." (Paramount+)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In another image, Russell's character, Preston Clyburn, is sitting on a tree stump looking off into the distance. Other stills show Russell with Fox fly-fishing in a stream in Montana.

A press release for the series says "The Madison" is "a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation." It also mentioned that this is Taylor Sheridan's "most intimate work to date."

Michelle Pfeiffer premiere

Michelle Pfeiffer will lead the "Yellowstone" spinoff, "The Madison." (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The series unfolds "across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together," the release stated.

The first season of "The Madison" consists of six episodes and will premiere on Paramount+ March 14.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell revealed in first images from 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell revealed in first images from 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'The Madison'

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue