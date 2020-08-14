Meghan Markle reflects on moving back to the U.S. during racial unrest

Meghan Markle admitted that when she first moved back to the United States in April after almost a decade of living in Canada and the United Kingdom, she felt the political and racial unrest.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, appeared in conversation with the co-founder and CEO of The 19th*, Emily Ramshaw, on Friday, and discussed the effects of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor's deaths.

"To come back and to just see this state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I'm being honest, it was just devastating," she said. "It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment."

"If there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role... it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning," Markle explained.

The former actress said that she's very much looking forward to using her voice for causes that matter most to her such as voting, fair journalism, and uplifting and educating women and people of color.

"From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it's something I look forward to being a part of," Markle said. "And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”

After announcing in March they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Markle relocated to Canada then to California with their one-year-old son Archie.

They have recently moved into a place in Santa Barbara, a representative for the couple previously confirmed to Fox News.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a spokesperson said. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family."

News of Markle and Prince Harry's departure from Los Angeles comes just weeks after they filed a complaint against photographers who allegedly used long lenses and deployed drones to capture images of them and their son inside of their home.