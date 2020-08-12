Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocate to new home in Santa Barbara: reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new place to call home.

After notoriously stepping down as senior members of the British royal family at the start of the year and moving to North America, the Sussexes have recently settled down in Santa Barbara, Calif., after stints of living in Los Angeles and Vancouver, Canada.

A rep for the couple confirmed to People that they purchased a home in the coastal city.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the representative told the magazine. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them as a family."

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope this is where their son, Archie, 1, can grow up and lead "as normal a life as possible."

This is the third big move for the royal duo since 2019. After the couple bid farewell to senior royal duties and vowed to split their time living in the United Kingdom and North America, Meghan and Harry left Frogmore Cottage and jumped across the pond to Vancouver, Canada.

In March, it was revealed that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 35, relocated to the duchess' hometown of Los Angeles where they reportedly were living in Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion.

Their travels to Los Angeles caused quite a stir among critics because the relocation took place at the surge of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, royal expert Katie Nicholl called the move "naive" given the couple's desire for privacy.

News of Meghan and Harry's departure from Los Angeles comes just weeks after they filed a complaint against photographers who allegedly used long lenses and deployed drones to capture images of them and their son inside of their home.