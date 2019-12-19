Meghan Markle was 'clever' to invite stars 'she didn’t know well' to wedding, says Princess Diana’s biographer

Meghan Markle made the ultimate power move when she invited some of the most influential people in Hollywood to her royal wedding.

The American actress, 38, and Britain’s Prince Harry, 35, tied the knot in May 2018. And in May of this year, the royal couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Vanity Fair on Thursday that the former “Suits” star invited Oprah Winfrey, as well as George and Amal Clooney to the ceremony despite not knowing them well. And yet all three have since publicly defended the Duchess of Sussex against the ruthless media scrutiny.

JANE SEYMOUR CAN 'SYMPATHIZE' WITH MEGHAN MARKLE AMID MEDIA STRUGGLES: 'IT'S NOT EASY BEING IN THE PUBLIC EYE'

“Meghan is smart and she showed her purpose at her wedding by the people she invited,” Morton said. “She invited people she didn’t know well -- Oprah, George and Amal Clooney -- the big Hollywood hitters. It was a clever move because they are the ones who have stood up for her when she has been attacked.”

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BEST FRIEND JESSICA MULRONEY SHARES BIKINI SNAP, SAYS SHE'S 'NOT PERFECT'

U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that the Clooneys have grown close to the royal couples and reportedly enjoy lunches, dinners and play dates with their children.

The outlet also shared that Winfrey, 65, has offered words of support for Markle on a number of occasions.

“To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family, and now I’m going to do it a different when it’s been done that way for thousands of years?” the 65-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’m just so proud of her. Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you’ve had a baby?”

In October of this year, Markle and Prince Harry spoke out about how the negative press attention hurt their family for the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which follows their royal tour in South Africa.

STEFANIE POWERS SAYS MEGHAN MARKLE’S JOB IS ‘TO BE HARRY’S WIFE, NOT CHANGE THE ROYAL DYNAMIC’

SARAH FERGUSON ON RELATING TO MEGHAN MARKLE: ‘I’VE BEEN THROUGH IT’

When British journalist Tom Bradby asked Markle how she’s coping with the lack of privacy and ongoing tabloid rumors as a new parent, the former American actress said she takes “each day as it comes.”

“I think the grass is always greener,” explained the former “Suits” star. “You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

The Duchess went on to tell Bradby that she would be more understanding about the scrutiny if it were fair.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” Markle said. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”

DANIEL RADCLIFFE SAYS HE FEELS 'TERRIBLE' FOR MEGHAN MARKLE

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SKIPPING TRUMP’S BUCKINGHAM PALACE RECEPTION

Markle said that before she married Harry, some of her friends warned her that becoming a member of the royal family would mean being under the constant glare of the public spotlight and losing your privacy.

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear,” Markle said. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

“And I, very naively -- I’m American, we don't have that there,” Markle continued. "[I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Markle also pointed out it’s been frustrating to see her name -- along with her family’s -- in headlines concerning stories she stressed just aren’t true.

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY’S AMERICAN BOYFRIEND SHAMAN DUREK

HELENA BONHAM CARTER ISSUES ADVICE TO MEGHAN MARKLE AMID PRESS FEUD: ‘IT’S A DOMAIN YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT’

“If things are fair, that completely tracks for me if things are fair,” Markle said. “If I do something wrong, I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that,’ but when people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel that that’s OK. And that’s different than just scrutiny. That’s, what would you call that? That’s a different beast. It’s really a different beast.”

Markle also got candid with Bradby about the negative attention she has received from the media during her pregnancy and the first few months with Archie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” the 38-year-old said. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. ... and especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” Markle said while holding back tears. “It’s um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”