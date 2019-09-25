Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry
Published

Archie looks like dad Prince Harry as a baby: 'The resemblance is out of this world'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.

Archie Harrison made his first official outing in Cape Town, South Africa with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Wednesday.

The almost five-month-old royal baby was photographed meeting anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

MEGHAN MARKLE WEARS $85 DRESS DURING ROYAL TOUR OF AFRICA 

Archie looked adorable in a white long-sleeve shirt and blue striped overalls and fans on social media couldn't help but point out the uncanny resemblance between the baby and the Duke of Sussex.

"#archieharrison is his father's twin," wrote an excited fan.

"The resemblance is out of this world," said another.

One person even got confused over the photos -- “Thought these pictures were of the same child!!”

MEGHAN MARKLE APPLAUDS PRINCE HARRY FOR BEING THE 'BEST DAD'

“Safe to say Harry succeeded in cloning himself," one person joked.

Princess Diana with baby Harry (L) and Meghan Markle with Archie (R) in South Africa. 

Princess Diana with baby Harry (L) and Meghan Markle with Archie (R) in South Africa.  (Getty )

“Now all we have to do is wait for Archie’s red hair to finish growing in," said someone else.

"Chile, Prince Harry doesn't need Maury. At ALL lol. #archieharrison," quipped a fan.

Prince Harry and Markle's tour started on Monday and later he will head to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi with a special focus on wildlife protection.

While the Duke is traveling, the Duchess will remain in South Africa, with events there including a Johannesburg visit to a charity that helps to raise awareness of sexual violence in schools.

The royal family's Africa visit ends on Oct. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.