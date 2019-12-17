Jane Seymour can 'sympathize' with Meghan Markle amid media struggles: 'It's not easy being in the public eye'

British actress Jane Seymour says she understands the struggles that Meghan Markle is facing.

The 68-year-old star's comments follow several months of contention between Markle, 38, and British tabloids, which have published private correspondence and other sensitive information.

“I don’t know Meghan, but I can definitely sympathize with the struggle,” Seymore said to Us Weekly. “You never know. I never believe what the newspapers say anyway, so I don’t know what the truth is. It’s not easy being in the public eye.”

Despite having never met Markle, the "Live and Let Die" star is no stranger to the royal family, having been awarded an OBE in 2000 from Queen Elizabeth for her contributions to the arts.

“I have met Prince Andrew. Princess Anne, I know, is the hardest working royal apart from the queen,” she said. “So, rather than worry about the others, I like to praise the one that does the most.”

Seymour is among a handful of public figures who have offered the Duchess of Sussex their support, including fellow royal family member Duchess Camilla.

“I think Camilla was probably just as surprised as anyone else when the documentary came out and perhaps didn’t realize how much Harry and Meghan were suffering,” a source close to the royals told Vanity Fair in November. “She wants everyone to get along and be happy. Her mantra is carry on and keep smiling. She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan and she could be a very good ally too.”

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has also said that he feels "terrible" for Markle following her media scrutiny.