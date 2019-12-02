Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skipping Trump’s Buckingham Palace reception

President Trump is returning to Buckingham Palace — and Meghan Markle still won’t be there.

The commander in chief is heading to London for a two-day NATO summit, which will also include a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, People magazine reported on Monday.

While some of the British royals will be in attendance, including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the former American actress and her husband Prince Harry won’t be present.

And Harry’s older brother, Prince William, is currently in the Middle East on a four-day solo tour of Kuwait and Oman.

According to the outlet, the couple will miss the event as it will fall during their “family time” off from royal duties. After speaking out about the intense media scrutiny they faced in a tell-all documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared they would take about six weeks off toward the end of the year.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to the outlet.

The former “Suits” star, 38, and Harry, 35, will also be skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham, which includes a public walk to church on Christmas morning with the monarch, 93, and the rest of the royal family.

Trump, 73, and first lady Melania Trump, 49, previously participated in a state visit of the UK in June of this year. He and his family, including his four adult children, attended a state banquet with Elizabeth, Charles, Camilla, William and his wife Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace.

During that visit, Harry joined the royal family for an exhibit at Buckingham Palace with the president and first lady. Markle skipped the meeting as she was on maternity leave after welcoming her son Archie in May.

In an October radio interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage broadcast on LBC radio, Trump said he watched a recent documentary about the new royal family member and thinks she's taking criticism from the press too seriously.

"I guess you’ve got to be a little bit different than that, but she takes it very personally and I can understand it. But I don’t know her,” he said.

Trump also reflected on his trip to the United Kingdom, calling it "wonderful."

He said Harry was "great" and praised the family -- "He's a great young man. The whole family is terrific, it's a great family."

Trump also spoke about his interactions with Elizabeth, calling her “an incredible woman.”

“I sat next to her, and she was smiling and having a good time and I was smiling and having a good time,” he said of the state dinner he attended at Buckingham Palace.

“It was really a great evening, and I was told that she enjoyed it and I can tell you I enjoyed it," he added.

In the ITV documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her struggles handling the pressures of becoming a newlywed and a mother.

"Look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn ... And especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed," she said.

"And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

In early October, it was revealed that the Sussexes were suing several British publications over the alleged publishing of a private letter and alleged voicemail hacking.

Harry issued a statement condemning the "British tabloid press" for running what he called a "ruthless campaign" against his wife "that has escalated over the past year."

"Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations -- something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis," Harry noted.

The royal also said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself."

"I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said in a reference to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi in Paris.

Fox News' Melissa Leon and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.