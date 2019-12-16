Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shares bikini snap, says she's 'not perfect'

Meghan Markle’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney admits she’s “not perfect” in a new bikini snap shared on Instagram on Saturday.

In the Instagram post, Mulroney, 39, rocked a red two-piece bikini that showed off her figure as she took a selfie by a sunny poolside. The photo also showed off a tattoo above her right thigh.

She captioned the post, “Still working. Yes I wear bikinis by the beach and yes I have tattoos. She’s not perfect but she’s full of joy. K bye going offline for some fun.”

Mulroney received the adulation of her supporters in the comments section.

“You look very fit and healthy! I am impressed with your workouts!” one user wrote.

“You’re perfect and if they don’t like it they can go to the gym,” another user wrote.

“Actually you being you is what makes you perfect! That is what makes each person special and beautiful. Even if they don’t know it yet!” one user noted.

In November, Mulroney clapped back at body shamers on Instagram following criticism over a swimsuit picture she shared on Instagram.

“Note to self,” Mulroney wrote in the post. “Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach.”

The actress further laid into her critics in the caption.

“Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and of course, my children. So guess what... I don’t care,” Mulroney said. “Thank you to my strong followers who get it. Everyone else, get a clue,” she continued.