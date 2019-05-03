George Clooney says wife Amal has forbid him from riding motorcycles after crashing in Italy

George Clooney claims his wife, Amal, has forbid him from riding a motorcycle ever again following a serious crash in Italy.

The “Ocean's Eleven” star, 57 was tossed over the top of his motorbike while riding on a highway in July. The star was traveling at a high rate of speed when another car unexpectedly pulled in front of him. The ensuing collision sent Clooney flying roughly 20 feet in the air and required a visit to a hospital in Olbia.

“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney joked during a panel for “Catch-22” in New York on Wednesday (via Us Weekly). “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s, I’m off of bikes.”

The star also mentioned that Oscar-winning producer Grant Heslov was barred from riding by his wife as well saying: “Grant’s off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’”

Fortunately, Clooney was released from the hospital very shortly after being admitted on the day of his crash as his injuries were minor. However, a source close to the family previously said that Amal was “furious” that it happened.

“While George is blowing it off as no big deal, Amal is furious,” the insider claimed at the time. “She and his friends have been wanting him to get rid of that scooter. His mother even called him to admonish him about it, that she’s been wanting him to get rid of it, too.”

It’s not the first time the “Up in the Air” actor had been injured in a motorcycle accident.

Clooney suffered a broken rib when he crashed riding with his then-girlfriend Sarah Larson in New Jersey in 2007. Larson suffered a broken foot.

