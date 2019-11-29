Meghan Markle receives support from Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s American boyfriend Shaman Durek

Shaman Durek says he understands exactly what Meghan Markle is going through.

The spiritual healer, who is dating Princess Martha Louise of Norway, recently told Tatler he encouraged his girlfriend to contact the 38-year-old and her husband Prince Harry after admitting she was struggling with the pressures of royal life in the tell-all documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which aired in October.

“I told my girlfriend to reach out to them, so we can all have a family pow-wow because they’re cousins,” said the 44-year-old.

Durek said that he too has to deal with the stress of the media after the 48-year-old confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May of this year.

PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY’S AMERICAN BOYFRIEND SHAMAN DUREK DETAILS THEIR ROMANCE: 'SHE'S REAL'

PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY REVEALS NEW ROMANCE WITH AMERICAN BOYFRIEND: ‘I AM SO HAPPY AND BLESSED’

“The fascinating thing is that I had maybe seven meltdowns, and then I learned very quickly, thanks to my girlfriend and her family, that this is a crash course and you need to learn how to deal with this.”

While Durek called the royals “cousins,” UK’s Daily Mail reported Harry, 35, and Martha Louise are distantly related through Queen Elizabeth II. Martha Louise’s father King Harald and the 93-year-old monarch are both great-grandchildren of British King Edward VII.

Three years after Martha Louise divorced Ari Behn, her husband of 14 years, she announced her relationship with Durek in a series of photos shared on social media.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life like he does with so many,” she wrote in a lengthy photo caption of the new couple.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHARE NEW WEDDING PHOTO TO CELEBRATE ENGAGEMENT ANNIVERSARY

HELENA BONHAM CARTER ISSUES ADVICE TO MEGHAN MARKLE AMID PRESS FEUD: ‘IT’S A DOMAIN YOU HAVE TO ACCEPT’

“He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next.”

Martha Louise also gave a stern message to critics who disparaged her relationship with Durek, adding that the self-proclaimed “spiritual guide and gifted healer” “fulfills” her.

“And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in,” she wrote.

“I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love. And that’s it. Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me. So thank you for respecting my actions and my choice of partner. All I know at this moment is that we love each other and I am super happy.”

CHAOS REIGNS: BRITISH MONARCHY STAGGERS FROM ONE SCANDAL TO ANOTHER WITH NO END IN SIGHT

KIM KARDASHIAN ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S STRUGGLE WITH PRIVACY: 'I CAN DEFINITELY EMPATHIZE WITH THEM'

Durek also shared the images on his own Instagram page accompanied by a heartfelt message to his new love.

“There is a grace and beauty about life when you fall in love. Something softens in you that’s unspeakable, however felt in the very depth of your soul. Then your eyes see more clearly yourself and everyone else with the same reflection the heart feels. To be loved or not to be loved for I’d rather be loved unconditionally then not to be loved at all,” he wrote.

“This is what I feel from @princessmarthalouise, pure acceptance of my multidimensional self. Not just the Shaman, however the woman in me, the strong man in me, the little boy, ET, the jaguar, the scientist and the angel and more. All loved by this Goddess, who I honor and worship. Where I can cry in her arms when I’m sad or hurt and laugh about life and its many complexities. A strong woman who lets me be me without judgment or confinement.”

He continued: “I’m free when I’m with her, free to be me and love a woman who is a bright light of wisdom and profound grace and immense beauty,” he added.

MEGHAN MARKLE 'HORRIFIED' BY PRINCE ANDREW'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN INTERVIEW: SOURCES

MEGHAN MARKLE ‘IS VERY AWARE’ SHE’S BEING ‘PITTED AGAINST’ KATE MIDDLETON, PAL CLAIMS: IT'S 'CHALLENGING'

Princess Martha Louise and Behn married in 2002 before splitting in 2017. They share joint custody of their three daughters; Maud, Emma and Leah.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.