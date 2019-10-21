Meghan Markle wants people to see her, Prince Harry 'as a couple who's in love'

Amid the intense media scrutiny surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship, the Duchess of Sussex hopes that fans will one day just focus on the positive: the love the couple has for each other.

“I would hope that people, the world, will get to the point where they just see us as a couple who’s in love, because I don’t wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I’ve always been,” the 38-year-old told host Tom Bradby in ITV's new documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" (via People magazine).

“It’s just, I’m Meghan and I’ve married this incredible man and this to me is just part of our love story," she noted.

As previously reported, the upcoming special aims to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern Africa.

In the documentary, the British journalist also asks Markle how she’s coping with the lack of privacy and ruthless tabloid rumors as a new parent, to which the former American actress replied she takes “each day as it comes.”

“I think the grass is always greener,” explained the former “Suits” star. “You have no idea. It’s really hard to understand what it’s like. I know what it seems like it should be, but it’s a very different thing.”

Markle said she and Harry -- who are parents to 5-month-old son Archie -- have had conversations about being in the spotlight and all the negativity that comes with it.

“I have said for a long time to H, that’s what I call him, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something,’” said Markle. “’That’s not the point of life. You have to thrive. You have got to feel happy.’ I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper life.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

The royal went on to tell Bradby she would be more understanding about the scrutiny if it were fair.

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” said Markle. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”

