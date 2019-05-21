Johnny Depp says Amber Heard painted fake bruises on her face to ‘fabricate’ domestic violence claims

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of painting fake bruises on her face in order to “fabricate” claims of domestic violence against him – while claiming he was the true victim of abuse in their turbulent marriage.

The actor has spoken for the first time about the allegations from Heard, stating in a court filing that her claims that he repeatedly attacked and abused her are “categorically and demonstrably false.” Depp even claims that bruises seen on Heard’s face and shown in photos as she went to an LA court to get a restraining order against him as their relationship ended were “painted on” and faked.

Depp states in new court papers, “I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week.

“I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in Virginia last year after Heard – his wife for just over a year until they separated in May 2016 – had penned a Washington Post op-ed about her experience as a victim of domestic violence. Depp was not named in the piece, but he insists it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator.

Heard responded to his lawsuit in April this year by painstakingly detailing the alleged “horrific” abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of Depp, who she said became “the Monster” when he drank and abused drugs.

In harrowing court papers first seen by Page Six, Heard alleged that on numerous occasions Depp hit her, dragged her by her hair, ripping it out, smashed up bottles and her possessions, then choked and nearly suffocated her to the point she feared she would die.

But Depp – who began dating Heard in early 2012 after they met on the set of “The Rum Diary” – argues she is lying, and instead insists the actress was violent towards him after mixing prescription drugs and alcohol.

“Notwithstanding Ms. Heard’s false domestic abuse allegations about me,” Depp hits back in the new court documents filed in the Virginia case, reported by The Blast, “there was actual, documented domestic violence in our relationship: she was the perpetrator, and I was the victim.

“While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused me serious bodily injury.”

He continued, “Throughout our relationship, Ms. Heard also committed domestic violence against me. She hit, punched, and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”

In the new declaration, Depp attempts to refute each incident detailed by Heard accusing him of violence. He states, “After years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star says the final straw in their turbulent relationship came in April 2016, when one of Heard’s friends left feces in his bed the morning after another alleged violent domestic incident.

He explains, “After I removed myself from Ms. Heard’s presence in the penthouse on April 21, 2016, the following morning Ms. Heard or one of her friends defecated in my bed as some sort of a sick prank before they left for Coachella together.

“As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard—most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning—I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard.”

Depp concludes, “Cynically relying on the concept of #believewomen that has been promoted as part of the important #metoo movement, Ms. Heard’s ‘evidence’ rests primarily on her word and that of her dependent friends.

“She and they have falsely accused me of violence, although interestingly none of her ‘witnesses’ say they ever witnessed any violence. And they did this despite the inconvenient truth of my possession of eyewitness statements provided under penalty of perjury and photographs of her converse violence committed against me, overwhelming evidence that her various abuse claims and the injuries that she claimed ensued from them are hoaxes, the fact of her own prior arrest and incarceration for domestic violence against her previous wife, and new witnesses who are now coming forward to describe the brutal violence they suffered at her hands.”

In response to Depp’s filing, Heard’s attorney Eric George said, “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard. The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him – his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse – are not fooling anyone.

“In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.