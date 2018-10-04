Amber Heard’s camp rips GQ for ‘outrageous’ Johnny Depp story

A rep for Amber Heard is fighting back after her ex, Johnny Depp, denied physically abusing Heard in a new British GQ interview.

A statement from the actress’ attorney in response to the Depp piece, claimed: “It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.”

The statement added, “Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”

In the British GQ piece, Depp said that the allegations against him have turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Holly­wood.

“The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star told the mag for its November edition. “To harm someone you love? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know?… I ain’t going to get into a pi–ing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest. I never went out and spoke about the s–t.”

The couple settled their divorce in 2017, with Depp agreeing to pay around $7 million — which Heard donated to charity. In 2016, Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright wrote a post for Refinery29 about abuse, not naming Heard or Depp. TMZ posted leaked video of Deppallegedly throwing a wine glass, plus a report that included a picture of Heard with a bruised face and the allegation that Depp hit her with an iPhone — which his side denied.

Click here for more from Page Six.