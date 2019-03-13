Johnny Depp’s bandmate Alice Cooper says '99 percent' of reports about actor 'was just bull’

Johnny Depp’s bandmate Alice Cooper came to the actor’s defense and said the majority of the headlines concerning Depp’s physical appearance and health were “just bull.”

Cooper, who is in the rock group "Hollywood Vampires" with Depp, told Billboard that he’s never seen Depp “happier” amid the ongoing case involving ex-wife Amber Heard and reports of his health.

“All the stuff you heard last year about Johnny, 99 percent was just bull,” Cooper said. “I've never seen him look better in my life. I've never seen him happier. I've never heard him play better, and the way the press would have it is 'he's a total destruction and ready to die.' Totally not true.”

JOHNNY DEPP SUES EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD FOR $50M, CLAIMING DEFAMATION, AFFAIR WITH ELON MUSK

Cooper said the band’s upcoming album will include songs by Depp about his frustrations over the abuse allegations against him.

“I'm spewing his venom on this album, which is kind of good,” Cooper said.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard earlier this month, claiming she accused him of domestic abuse to advance her career. The lawsuit cites an article by Heard published on the Washington Post in which she talks about her experience with domestic abuse. Depp said that even though he isn’t named in the article, it was clear she was referring to him, adding that the allegations leveled against him were “categorically and demonstrably false.”

JOHNNY DEPP APPEARS FRAIL AND GAUNT IN NEWLY SURFACED INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also claimed Heard’s relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk began a month after the former couple got married in 2015.

The actor also sparked concerns last June when photos emerged of him looking frail and gaunt. Fans questioned whether Depp’s emaciated appearance was due to his public divorce with Heard, which a source previously told Fox News was “mentally draining” and took a toll financially for the actor.