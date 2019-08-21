Gina Gershon says Woody Allen 'is not a sexual predator,' defends working with him

Fans took actress Gina Gershon to task for working with Woody Allen despite the sex abuse claims against him, but the "Showgirls" star remains unfazed.

"Best Summer Camp ever. Thanks to Woody for including me, and for years and years of making some of my favorite movies ever. Its been so much fun. #wasp2019 #sansebastian #woodyallen #dreamgig," Gershon captioned a selfie with the director, whose adopted daughter accused him of molesting her when she was 7 years old.

Commenters were to condemn the 57-year-old stunner.

"It’s one thing doing the movie and keeping it on the down low, but the fact that you’re ignoring the blatant truth and openly supporting him is a disgrace. You’ve let down so many of your fans," a commenter wrote.

Gershon replied, "I’m sorry you feel that way. I wouldn’t do something that i felt wrong about. Ive really looked into this from every angle. I have a clear conscience."

When another commenter pointed out the allegations against Allen, Gershon responded, "I don't believe that to be true. You should really do all of the research and read all of the articles before believing that. It's really important to make up your own mind and not go by what the masses claim. I've done extensive research and I can say with very clear conscience that I'm so happy to be working with him. This man is not a sexual predator!"

Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, said in 1992 that Allen molested her in an attic when she was 7. Allen has repeatedly denied it and claimed Dylan's mother, actress Mia Farrow, coached her to lie. The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities and sexual abuse experts investigated the allegations, but a prosecutor declined to press charges to spare young Dylan the trauma of a trial. A judge in the case reportedly claimed that Allen’s behavior toward Dylan was “grossly inappropriate.”

Dylan recounted the allegations in a 2014 essay for the New York Times, as well as in a sitdown for "CBS This Morning" in 2018.

Many of Allen's former castmembers renounced him, including "A Rainy Day in New York" stars Chalamet and Hall, as well as Michael Caine, Jeff Daniels, Hayley Atwell, Colin Firth, Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig.

The auteur still has some celebrity supporters, including Javier Bardem, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson and Alec Baldwin.