'Showgirls' actress Rena Riffel, 50, poses in barely-there bikini to celebrate Memorial Day

Actress and director Rena Riffel spent Memorial Day weekend soaking up the sun and showing off her body in a very revealing two-piece red bikini.

Riffel is perhaps best known for her role in the 1995 erotic drama “Showgirls.” While she played a minor role, she wrote, directed and starred in an unofficial sequel titled “Showgirls 2: Penny’s from Heaven” that was entirely focused on her character from the original.

The 50-year-old star celebrated the holiday weekend by posing poolside in a barely-there red string bikini. The star is able to show off her fit and tone abs and hips as the fabric hardly covers her private parts. Laying on the chair behind her is a large sun hat that she clearly abandoned in favor of letting her blonde hair blow in the summer breeze.

The photoshoot is nothing new to the star, who began her career as a model. However, she quickly pivoted to acting with a handful of TV guest roles before landing her big part in “Showgirls.”

Riffel played Penny in the film about a young woman named Nomi Malone who moves to Las Vegas in the hopes of becoming a dancer only to learn the intricate and unforgiving hierarchy of strippers and showgirls. Riffel took her small part and turned it into a movie all her own in the 2011 sequel.

The actress was last seen in the 2017 film “Spreading Darkness” with Eric Roberts, John Savage and Dominique Swain.

