Woody Allen says he won't retire 'no matter what happens in my family or with politics'

Woody Allen said in a recent interview that he has no plans to retire from filmmaking regardless of any damage to his reputation or politics.

The 83-year-old filmmaker spoke at a conference in San Sebastian, Spain where he filmed his latest movie, “Rivkin’s Festival.” Speaking of his long and storied career, which has been marred in recent months by allegations of sexual assault made against him by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, Allen said he has no plans to retire from show business.

WOODY ALLEN’S MEMOIR SPURNED BY PUBLISHERS, REPORT SAYS

“I have never thought of retiring,” he said, according to local media (via Deadline). “Since I started, I’ve always tried to focus on my work, no matter what happens in my family or with politics. I don’t think about social movements, for example. My cinema is about human relationships, about people. And I try to have humor in them. If I were to die, I would probably die on a film set, which may well happen.”

Allen’s latest film stars Spanish actors Elena Anaya and Sergi Lopez alongside Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, Christoph Waltz and Louis Garrel. Following news of Farrow’s allegations against him as well as comments he made about the #MeToo movement, several of the stars that have worked with the director have publicly distanced themselves from him such as Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig and Colin Firth.

WOODY ALLEN’S ALLEGED FORMER LOVER CLAIMS AFFAIR STARTED WHEN SHE WAS 16

However, Deadline reports that Gerson and Anaya addressed the allegations publicly.

“I believe in justice. And as an actress, I’m responsible for my career and I’ve opted to work with Woody Allen because this is a wonderful script and it’s a dream character so I’m delighted to be here,” Anaya said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Living in the United States now is crazy. There’s a lot of rivalry, a lot of hatred, it’s wild times. One has to make sense of all those situations. I am very aware of the subject of women’s rights, but I am also delighted to be in a Woody Allen project,” Gershon continued. “I think the Me Too movement has promoted very good things, but it’s also really important that people take a look at every situation individually and really make up their own minds about them.”