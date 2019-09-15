Demi Lovato rocks bikini amid 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson dating rumors

Demi Lovato is living her best life in more ways than one: She has a new love of her own body and the makings of a potential new love in her life with a certain hunky reality star.

The "Confident" singer rocked a leopard print bikini with neon green trim to match her new dip-dyed hair on Saturday night — and once more rejected the use of Photoshop.

"No photoshop pls & thank u. Also big thanks to @izabelag4 & @maremareswimw for my new fav bikini... y’all know my thing for leopard print bikinis and now of course lime green," she wrote.

The 27-year-old former Disney star shared another leopard print bikini earlier this month, in which she proudly displayed her figure during a trip to Bora Bora.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body,” she explained.

Lovato previously turned heads with a handful of snaps in the same bikini while on the same trip. However, she later admitted those pictures were edited.

“Yes the other bikini pics were edited — and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth,” she wrote. Lovato has long been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and bulimia, making the post even more impactful.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s—t,” she explained. “Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem..”

One of Lovato's admirers on her first unedited swimsuit snap was "Bachelorette" star Mike Johnson, who left a flirty comment reading, "Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”

Lovato, a longtime fan of "The Bachelorette" and "The Bachelor" franchises, befriended Hannah Brown and expressed her interest in Air Force veteran Johnson on social media previously, writing, “Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo! Mike I accept your rose.”

While Johnson previously denied any involvement with Lovato beyond Instagram flirtation, a source told People this weekend that things are finally heating up between the pair.

A source dished that the belter and Johnson are “having fun and getting to know each other," adding, "They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”

