Demi Lovato posts another set of photos in barely-there leopard-print bikini

Singer Demi Lovato posted another set of steamy bikini snaps to her 71 million followers while on vacation in Bora Bora.

The star previously posted photos of herself posing near crystal-clear water showing off her curves in a barely-there leopard-print high-waisted bikini.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance,” she captioned the first set of photos.

The star made good on her promise Monday posting another set of herself in the same swimwear. This time, however, she’s in the water up to her hips with the sun beaming off her body. In the final image in the series, she’s all smiles.

“I adora Bora Bora,” she captioned the series of three photos.

Lovato, 26, hasn't been shy about showing off her body, and in March slammed a report that said she had a "fuller figure."

"I am more than my weight," replied Lovato in her Instagram Story, while tagging the author of the article, which was published by the Inquisitr.

In a note to fans, the Grammy-nominated pop star clarified that she's no longer "triggered" by comments about her size.

"I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder," she said. "I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture."

