Demi Lovato’s tiny finger tattoo makes big statement about self-love

Demi Lovato's newest tattoo may be small, but it has a big meaning for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer.

Lovato, 26, took to her Instagram this week to show off a small tattoo of the word “me,” which appears to be on the inside of the singer’s left ring finger.

“Me first 🖤 thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder,” she captioned the photo, in part.

The image, which had more than 1 million likes as of Friday afternoon, was quick to garner comments from many of the “Stone Cold” singer’s fans.

“We’re here for self-love baby,” said one fan.

“I love this,” said another.

“Simple but so beautiful,” commented a third.

“This is really beautiful and meaningful. You should always put yourself in the first place because YOU must be the most important person in your life. Love you, keep going girl,” shared another.

The former Disney star -- who suffered a near-fatal overdose last summer -- has publicly struggled with addiction, bipolar disorder, self-harm, and bulimia, and has served as an advocate for mental health awareness and funding.

Earlier this week, Lovato announced she is preparing to tell her personal truth in her first music release since suffering the overdose.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” Lovato wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

