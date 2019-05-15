Demi Lovato shares 'empowering' bikini photo: 'I feel confident'

Demi Lovato is proud of herself.

The pop star shared another steamy bikini snap from her trip to Bora Bora on Wednesday, but this time Lovato, 26, explained to her 71 million Instagram followers how this particular post makes her feel "empowered."

"Idk what to caption this.. reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake," she said of the picture, which features the Grammy-nominated songstress — rocking a barely-there leopard-print high-waisted bikini — lying down as she gazes into the camera.

"I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but f--k I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me," she continued. "Any size, any shape, any gender."

Lovato went on to explain how her favorite workout has enabled her to "feel confident" at times when she's alone.

"I have security but in the moments I’m alone I feel confident (no pun intended) that I can hold my own against an attacker and hope everyone finds something they become as passionate about as I feel about jiu jitsu. #BJJ #BlueBelt#HowDidThisEndUpBeingAboutBJJ 💙"

The "Sober" singer has been outspoken in the past for her love of jiu-jitsu, even earning a new rank in March, according to People magazine.

“2nd degree blue belt!!!!” Lovato wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “This means the world to me and I couldn’t be happier. Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to learn more and more.”